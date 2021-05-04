What we’re hearing on the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line plans and who fits in where

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:

▪ Not only did the drafting of Liam Eichenberg give the Dolphins a potential long-term starting tackle, but it also gave Miami a prospect who can play at least four positions on the offensive line — a versatility that this brain trust values.

From what we’re hearing, Eichenberg is going to be given a chance to compete to start at right tackle. Some Dolphins people believe he can handle that job immediately, but nobody will know until the team puts on pads in August. If he performs well in August, he’s the front-runner to be the new right tackle.

And from what we hear, Solomon Kindley is moving from right guard to left guard — the position he played at Georgia.

What about Jesse Davis? I expect he will be given a chance to compete with Kindley at left guard. He also could be needed at right tackle if Eichenberg struggles in August.

As for newcomer D.J. Fluker, he could settle into a role as the No. 3 swing tackle, backing up left tackle Austin Jackson and Eichenberg, if Eichenberg wins the right tackle job. He also could enter the left guard competition.

For now, Robert Hunt is the front-runner at right guard; the Dolphins decided to move him from right tackle.

Davis said last year that he took some snaps at center in offseason workouts; perhaps the Dolphins could give that experiment an extended look to give them another option at center if likely starter Matt Skura is injured. Michael Deiter also returns as a backup center/guard. But to this point, there has been no plan put in place to use Davis at center.

The Dolphins also think highly of Middle Tennessee State guard/tackle Robert Jones, who was given $130,000 guaranteed -- a large sum for an undrafted rookie. He could emerge as a factor at guard. Deiter can’t be ruled out, either.

Eichenberg played left tackle at Notre Dame, but evaluators believe he can easily make the transition to right tackle, as many college left tackles do.

Per Pro Football Focus, Eichenberg didn’t allow a sack in his final 33 games at Notre Dame. In fact, he permitted only four quarterback hits and 32 pressures over those 1283 snaps. That’s exceptional.

“Every single left tackle for the Irish has gone on to the NFL and become an All-Pro tackle,” NFL Network analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger said. “This guy can play guard or tackle. You turn on any game, this guy shows up — Clemson, playoff game, it doesn’t matter. Lot of good tape from this left tackle, in the history of left tackles at Notre Dame.”

So in one realistic scenario, the Dolphins could have four first- or second-year players starting on their line: Jackson and Eichenberg at tackle and Hunt and Kindley at guard. But veterans Fluker and Davis will be given every opportunity to compete.

If Jackson doesn’t develop in his second season, the Dolphins could try Eichenberg at left tackle — his position at Notre Dame. But that’s not the thinking at this point, from what we’ve heard.

Asked why the Dolphins moved on from guard Ereck Flowers (who was traded to Washington), coach Brian Flores said: “You mentioned Ereck Flowers and those are hard decisions to make. We made them with the idea and intent to play some of those younger guys you mentioned — Solomon, Robert. Not to get into the weeds with this, but we felt pretty comfortable that we were going to be able to add a couple of offensive linemen in this draft.”

Miami did that by drafting Eichenberg and tackle Larnel Coleman, a seventh-round pick that some expected to be selected much earlier on Day 3. Coleman is expected to work at right tackle initially.

▪ With regard to Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins podcaster Chris Kouffman unearthed this notable December quote from ESPN’s Trent Dilfer, who was Tua Tagovailoa’s personal quarterback coach before the draft.

In an appearance on Ryen Russillo’s podcast, Dilfer said of the Dolphins:

“If they asked me to come in and be a consultant, the No. 1 thing we have to do is go get Jaylen Waddle. Go get whoever the fastest, twitchiest… go get a roadrunner-type player, and let’s start building the four-vertical package. Because Tua may be the best four vertical passer I have ever seen — at any level.”

▪ Stanford coach David Shaw made an interesting point on Waddle during NFL Network’s draft coverage: “The quickness and explosiveness cannot be underestimated. There are a lot of fast guys, but this guy is fast before he catches it. This guy is fast after he catches it. Sometimes he looks even faster. He reminds me of Deion Sanders.”

▪ Greg Cosell, a respected film analyst and producer for NFL Films, on new Dolphins defensive lineman/linebacker Jaelen Phillips: “I’m not going to compare him to Chase Young. He’s in a class of his own. But of all the edge rushers I’ve watched, all the ones considered the top guys, I liked his tape the most, his traits the most.

“He’s sudden, he’s explosive, flexible, power, balance, competitiveness. He checked all the boxes. To me, he has elite movement and change of direction. He was rarely on the ground.”

▪ We hear the Dolphins planned to pursue former FIU receiver TY Hilton if they had been unable to sign Will Fuller. Hilton returned to the Colts on a one-year, $10 million deal after Miami signed Fuller.

▪ The last word to NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks: “The Miami Dolphins were close a year ago ... This new class should push them over the top.”

