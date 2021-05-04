Manny Diaz dishes on five new Miami Hurricanes offensive weapons and what they will add

With tight end Elijah Arroyo missing spring ball because of an injury, the Miami Hurricanes haven’t yet seen any of their freshmen-to-be running backs, tight ends or wide receivers participate in a practice.

Arroyo is already on campus, and another running back, three receivers and another tight end are expected to arrive on campus May 16 and enroll immediately after that.

Some feedback from Manny Diaz on those five newcomers:

▪ Running back Thad Franklin, from Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna:

“Thad has been an explosive running back here in Broward County for the last few years. A strong runner, can run through tackles. He’s got good feet to avoid a low tackle, and just a powerful lower-body guy. He really has been mowing up yards at Chaminade over the course of his career. You see great vision to get through the hole and then the ability to make a safety miss and take it all the way.”

Franklin ran 91 times for 795 yards, an 8.7 average, with a long of 60 yards last season. He averaged 9.0 yards on 573 career carries in high school. As a receiver, he has seven career catches for 80 yards.

He projects to be UM’s No. 4 back initially in 2021, with the potential to challenge Don Chaney Jr. and Jaylon Knighton for the starting job in 2022, after Cam’Ron Harris moves on. He might begin the season No. 3 on the depth chart if Chaney misses the opener because of a shoulder procedure; Chaney’s available if iffy for that Sept. 4 game against Alabama.

▪ Receiver Brashard Smith from Miami Palmetto:

“There are great players and there are game-winners and Brashard is a game-winner,” Diaz said. “A guy that can line up in so many different ways and find a way to make plays. He had to play quarterback in the playoffs for his high school team, made a deep run in the playoffs. He can about do anything he wants. He is that talented, a very special young man that we’re super excited to get in here very soon.

“He tracks the ball very well, makes tough, contested catches for a touchdown. He lined up at quarterback in the Wildcat. He has great lower body strength and acceleration through the hole. He has a great run-after-catch ability. He’s like a dart once he sees daylight. A guy that on a 3rd-and-10 you throw it to him with five yards to gain and somehow he’s going to make three guys miss.”

Smith was a multi-purpose weapon for Palmetto last season, catching 14 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing 101 times for 613 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw a TD pass.

With nine veteran receivers on the roster, Smith won’t be rushed. But he will have a legitimate chance to compete for a top six rotation spot.

I found it interesting that when Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell asked Diaz about his 2021 class and what needs were filled, Smith was the first and only name that Diaz mentioned among the skill position players. His ability to turn a short reception into a long gain is a skill vital for UM’s spread offense.

▪ Receiver Jacolby George, from Plantation High:

“Obviously going to an up-tempo spread offense [last season], Rob Likens had to go out and find some wide receivers that really matched the style of play we want to play with,” Diaz said of UM’s receivers coach. “Jacolby is right in there.

“A great skill set that can give us more weapons down the field for the quarterbacks, but also provide value in the kicking game. We were inconsistent at punt returner this year. He’s a guy who is a natural punt-catcher and then he’s got the ability to get to the edge of the field and take it all the way. He certainly will be in the mix as some of our other freshmen will be as a punt returner.

“In a quick spread throw, the guy can take a one-yard throw and turn it into a long play. Even down in the red zone, he has beautiful body control, catches the ball. An underrated thing is how he can catch the ball over his outside shoulder.”

George had 26 catches for 408 yards and nine touchdowns last season and returned one punt for a touchdown. Like the two other freshmen receivers, he likely won’t be needed to play much on offense in 2021 because of veteran depth at the position.

▪ Receiver Romello Brinson, from Miami Northwestern:

“Romello is a special talent,” Diaz said. “A guy who can threaten a defense, can blow the top off a coverage, and when you’ve got that type of speed and playmaking ability down the field, it just changes everything.

“You see him splitting the safeties right down the middle of the field and then can make the contested catch. When you want to be an up-tempo offense, you’ve got to have the abilities to make the big plays down the field, and Melo is a guy that can do that.

“Week in, week out, no matter what the opposition was, [Brinson was productive]. He catches the ball away from his body, great strides, great speed, and he’s what Miami should have — a wide receiver that defenses are always worried about him going deep.”

As a junior in 2019, Brinson caught 43 passes for 834 yards, a 19.3 average. He was rated No. 137 on ESPN’s list of all 2020 prospects.

▪ Tight end Kahlil Brantley, from Miami Northwestern:

“You’re talking about a natural pass-catcher, a guy you can line up in multiple places and be a match-up problem for the defense,” Diaz said. “With his speed, similar to what you see with a wide receiver, he can take a five-yard play and turn it into an explosive touchdown. Great hands, great knack for getting open. A guy that has flexibility. You can line him up as an outside receiver. Has strong hands.

“In a spread offense, [people see] the creativity we’ve had using our tight ends and all the ways [NFL-bound] Brevin Jordan and [UM senior-to-be] Will Mallory have been able to terrorize defenses. We think with the addition of Kahlil it could be the same thing.”

Brantley caught four touchdowns last season and will compete with Arrojo, Larry Hodges and Dominic Mammarelli (perhaps the best blocker of the group) for playing time behind starting tight end Mallory.

As for running back Cody Brown - who joined UM’s recruiting class late after being released from his letter of intent with Tennessee - UM coaches aren’t yet permitted to discuss him or acknowledge that he has joined the 2021 recruiting class.