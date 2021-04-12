Feedback, tidbits on Hurricanes players as spring ball nears end. Including very good news

A 12-pack of nuggets with insight on where the Miami Hurricanes stand with two final practices scheduled this week, followed by Saturday’s 11 a.m. spring game at Hard Rock Stadium (ACC Network, closed to the general public):

▪ We’ve been mentioning all spring how impressive quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia have been while D’Eriq King heals from his torn ACL.

And WQAM’s Joe Zagacki, the radio voice of the Hurricanes, offered more information on that during an appearance on Joe Rose’s show Monday:

“I think it’s very close; both those guys are playing really well,” Zagacki said. “The other night they were really good. Van Dyke is a very big kid. He gets to his spot in the pocket and does not flinch.

“On the touchdown pass [to Mike Harley Jr.], they sent a blitz right at him, they had a linebacker bearing down and tried to leap in his face and he did not budge” and delivered a well-throw ball to Harley, “who made a nice veteran move to spring free for the touchdown. Van Dyke throws a really nice ball.”

Zagacki noted that UM ran a trick play early in the scrimmage and “Van Dyke finished with a beautiful throw to [Charleston] Rambo. You can’t move him off his spot. He’s not afraid of the rush and doesn’t flinch.”

As for Van Dyke’s primary competition for the No. 2 quarterback job, “the thing I like about Garcia,” Zagacki said, is “somewhere along the line in his career when his number gets called, you are going to hear the other team’s defensive coordinator say ‘We’ve got to get him out of rhythm.’ When he gets going, he will carve you up. He’s making the receivers better. You can’t help but catch the ball. His passes catch the receiver. He hits you right in the numbers.

“When he gets going the only way to stop him is you have to find a way to get him into a mistake, deflect a pass, make a play down the field, get into his face. When he gets going, he is going to be tough to stop. He’s deadly, deadly accurate and his footwork is impeccable. His feet are nimble in the pocket.”

Zagacki summed up the quarterback situation this way: “For the first time in many years, they will have really good competition at quarterback and addressed their goals of getting legitimate quarterbacks in recruiting.”

▪ From observing spring football, Zagacki said of the wide receiver situation: “If I had to handicap it right now, you probably got Harley, Rambo, [Dee] Wiggins, [Mark] Pope and then [Xavier] Restrepo. Pope is getting an awful lot of chances. They [Wiggins and Pope] have had a better spring and they’ve probably had a better spring because of Restrepo and Rambo [challenging them].”

▪ On the running game, Zagacki said: “Jaylon Knighton is very elusive, a running back who gives you all kinds of moves. He makes you miss; defenders sometimes are tackling air. And he’s a real threat in the pass game. [Cam’Ron] Harris had a touchdown where he leaped over Gurvan Hall. That was the best play of the scrimmage” Friday.

▪ Zagacki said right guard Navaughn Donaldson has impressed.

“Donaldson will maul you,” Zagacki said. “I was talking to [analyst Don Bailey Jr.] about it. He runs on every drill, runs on the field, runs off the field. He wants to do things the right way. He had a couple pancake [blocks] the other day.

“That’s the spot I want to run behind. He will be a pretty big factor. I would not be shocked [if] he could be Jaelan Phillips this year” in terms of a high-level recruit returning from injuries and making himself into an All-American-type player and high draft pick.

▪ On the cornerbacks, Zagacki said: “Tyrique Stevenson has been very consistent; he gives them a level of confidence and physicality and he’s able to make plays on the ball.” (Zagacki said he also believes Stevenson will win one of the return jobs on special teams.)

Zagacki said UM is “putting a lot of pressure on DJ Ivey to be a more impactful player… He’s a big, rangy corner that when he gets his hands on you does a good job of redirecting receivers.

“Te’Cory Couch was having a good spring; he’s a little banged up right now…. They’ve got a lot of guys who are big hitters. But we need to find more ball-hawks.”

▪ Zagacki said UM has several players on defense who can “be interchangeable parts. I do see a connection between players and Manny Diaz that’s really good. What ultimately is going to make them a great defense is if they can find great run stoppers.”

MORE SPRING TIDBITS

A few things I’ve heard from player sources in recent days:

▪ Amari Carter, Hall and Bubba Bolden remain ahead of the young players in the safety battle. I won’t be surprised if UM finds a way to get all three of those players on the field more together.

That said, young safeties Avantae Williams, Brian Balom and Keshawn Washington have had good moments this spring, and it’s good to see Williams healthy again. And five-star safety James Williams arrives this summer.

▪ The Bradley Jennings/Corey Flagg middle linebacker battle has been very competitive. One player conveyed to close associates that he believes Jennings is a bit ahead, but both have had good springs.

The question is whether Flagg, at 5-11, can ever be close to as impactful as the bigger Shaq Quarterman was. He’s fast and has a high motor, and that’s a good start.

Sam Brooks has missed much of spring ball with a toe injury. UM believes he can help if he can stay healthy; durability has been a problem for him.

Brooks’ injury has created more reps for Waymon Steed (solid, good instincts) and Avery Huff (improved but likely not ready to be a starter).

Second-year player Tirek Austin-Cave has flashed; he’s big and rangy.

▪ As one parent briefed on the scrimmage noted, Don Chaney Jr. was not able to finish because of an injury that didn’t appear serious. The Harris/Chaney/Knighton battle remains highly competitive.

▪ Per a parent, at least two starters (one on the offensive line and one on the defensive line) have missed time because of COVID protocols this spring; the offensive line starter was out Saturday.

Jakai Clark appears a bit ahead of Jalen Rivers in the left guard battle, but Clark has impressed everyone with his power and physicality.

▪ While Restrepo has been consistently productive among the young receivers this spring, Keyshawn Smith’s fast start was sidetracked when he missed the first scrimmage.

Michael Redding has come on strong recently. Reviews are mixed on Daz Worsham.

Jeremiah Payton has been limited this spring for unknown reasons; he has been at practice. But not a single UM coach has mentioned his name publicly this spring.

Rambo, the senior transfer from Oklahoma, has had a very good couple of weeks.

▪ Among the defensive ends, a player source conveyed that end Chantz Williams has had a very impressive spring rushing the passer.

Cam Williams made a great run stop in the scrimmage and UM coaches are encouraged by his growth.

Jahfari Harvey has an intriguing skill set and always gives max effort.

Deandre Johnson, the Tennessee transfer, is just getting back in rhythm after missing time in COVID protocol.