What we’re hearing on several players nearly halfway through Hurricanes spring practice

The Miami Hurricanes offensive line, wearing orange jerseys, lines up against the defense during spring practice on March 16, 2021. Zion Nelson, UM’s left tackle, is in the foreground.

Ten things we’re hearing on UM spring football practice, from player sources, including close family and close associates briefed on what’s been happening during these private sessions:

▪ The quarterback play has gone as well as anyone could have hoped in the absence of D’Eriq King, who continues to recover from a torn ACL and remains on track to play in the Sept. 4 opener against Alabama in Atlanta.

Early impressions of early enrollee Jake Garcia (15-for-19, 188 yards in the first scrimmage) have been very favorable.

Among the comments we’ve heard: “Impressive… Ball comes out of his hands really nice… Throws a nice spiral… It’s not like you’re teaching him mechanics. He already is sound mechanically… Knows what he’s doing and where to get the ball.”

Second-year quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (10 for 15, 114 yards in the scrimmage) also has thrown the ball well and is probably ahead of Garcia because of a full year of experience in Rhett Lashlee’s system. One person raised a comparison to Justin Herbert in terms of size and the fact Van Dyke also has a strong arm.

Peyton Matocha, at the very least, has athleticism and has been very competent.

▪ In practices leading up to the scrimmage, Keyshawn Smith and Xavier Restrepo looked the best of the young receivers. Restrepo then had a great scrimmage as well (nine receptions for 144 yards, two touchdowns).

Smith has the best speed of the four. Restrepo has been very effective making plays in the middle of the field, including intermediate routes.

As for the veteran receivers, UM coaches hope to see Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins do a better job fighting for the ball and win more one-on-one battles. So with those two, it’s not merely a case of eliminating the drops (each had six last season).

It’s also a question of whether they improve enough in that other area to hold off the fast-charging Smith, who will challenge them on the boundary.

With Oklahoma receiver Charleston Rambo on the roster, Pope and Wiggins need to play well to earn as much playing time as they did a year ago.

Meanwhile, Mike Harley Jr. -- the leader of the group -- said Pope is now working more in the slot, as well. Harley had an excellent year in the slot last season and Restrepo is poised to become UM’s slot starter in 2022 if he keeps improving.

“With Pope moving positions, getting him in the slot - free access, just go, get the ball in his hands, make some moves and go,” Harley said. “He’s practicing way better. Mark Pope has come a long way. It’s all mental” with him.

▪ UM has been short-handed at tight end with Will Mallory out for the spring (shoulder), Elijah Arroyo limited and Kahlil Brantley not yet enrolled.

Dominic Mammarelli has had some good moments as a blocker but remains a work in progress as a receiver. Larry Hodges flashes in the passing game, but UM coaches have been pushing him to become more consistent.

▪ Linebacker remains a concern. Sam Brooks continues to have issues staying healthy, and while Avery Huff has slowly improved (as Manny Diaz said) and impressed in the scrimmage (made a nice play on a screen pass), considerable growth is still needed to become the player everyone hoped.

If Brooks isn’t healthy, one view we’ve heard multiple times is that Corey Flagg and Bradley Jennings - who have been battling at middle linebacker - might be UM’s two best linebackers period. (Again, that changes if Brooks is healthy.)

Flagg has speed and good instincts but stands just 5-11, 228. By comparison, Shaq Quarterman was 6-1 and topping 240 when he left UM. If Flagg can become 80 percent of the college player that Quarterman was, the Canes will be pleased.

UM is hoping for a second-year breakthrough from the 6-1 Tirek Austin-Cave, who also has the type of speed needed to match up with spread offenses. Of the 2020 freshman linebacker additions, Flagg was clearly ahead of Austin-Cave heading into spring ball.

▪ According to a parent, a couple of UM’s front seven players (beyond Nesta Silvera) have been sidelined for practice for undisclosed reasons not related to discipline.

Everyone has been impressed by Jahfari Harvey’s speed on the edge, and Chantz Williams has flashed as a pass rusher. Nobody obviously is expecting Greg Rousseau or Jaelan Phillips production immediately from them, but both of those two - under Jess Simpson’s guidance -have a chance to become quality players.

Zach McCloud’s transition from outside linebacker to defensive end also has gone well; he has made some plays this spring.

▪ Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson’s size (6-1), physicality, diligence in run support and ball skills have been as advertised since his transfer from Georgia.

From early indications, he has a good chance to be UM’s best cornerback, though not by a huge margin over Te’Cory Couch (among UM’s most improved players last season), Al Blades Jr. (working his way back from a COVID-related cardiac issue), and DJ Ivey.

▪ Safety has become fascinating, because the two most recruited players at the position (Avantae Williams and not-yet-arrived James Williams) likely will begin the season as backups but will be nipping at the heels of Bubba Bolden, Amari Carter and Gurvan Hall if those three don’t play well.

Avantae Williams, who sat out his freshman season with an undisclosed football-related medical issue, had an interception in last Saturday’s scrimmage and plays the game with great enthusiasm, as one person noted. The 6-foot Willliams has outstanding range and appears to have the ball-hawking skills that the Canes need more of at that position.

Everyone expects the five-star James Williams - at 6-5, 217 pounds - to possess well-above average range for the position; he’s considered a prospect with a good chance to someday give UM the type of game-changing plays it had at the position with the smaller Jaquan Johnson (5-10, 190), and in a best case scenario and on a much grander level, Ed Reed (6-0, 198 at UM) and the late, great Sean Taylor (6-3, 200 when he left the Hurricanes).

What’s clear is UM needs more impact plays from the position.

Bolden has two interceptions in 16 games at UM, Carter has one in 38 games and Hall has one in 30 games. Because of their experience and knowledge deciphering college offenses, my expectation is two of those three figure to start against Alabama regardless of how the two Williams look in August.

Carter delivered a mammoth shot to Pope in the scrimmage, but UM assuredly would trade that for more turnover-creation and fewer targeting penalties.

Brian Balom, Keshawn Washington (forced a turnover last week) and newcomer Kamren Kinchens also are competing at safety.

▪ We hear the kicking battle between Andres Borregales and Camden Price has been very competitive.

▪ Jaylon Knighton has reinforced the perception that he’s the best breakaway threat of the UM backs. But the battle among Cam’Ron Harris, Knighton and Don Chaney has been close and competitive. It’s going to be difficult to pick out one bell-cow back among the three - which is Lashlee’s stated preference this season - because there isn’t one dramatically better than the others.

▪ Left tackle Zion Nelson continues to impress everyone with his dramatic growth in the past 16 months. Some people at UM believe he can develop into a first-round draft pick… Jalen Rivers has held his own in the competition with front-runner Jakai Clark at left guard and figures to emerge as a starter there by 2022, when Clark moves over to replace Corey Gaynor at center in 2022 (presuming the senior Gaynor doesn’t stick around for a bonus year of eligibility in 2022).