Two veteran NFL personnel executives assess the Miami Dolphins’ roster

What do NFL evaluators think of the Miami Dolphins’ personnel? We solicited input from two longtime NFL personnel executives who requested anonymity.

Their feedback:

OFFENSIVE LINE

Personnel executive No. 1: “[Left tackle] Austin Jackson was a little disappointing to me, set a soft edge. You need to see more, but I wasn’t convinced. Robert Hunt surprised me that he played as much tackle as he did; I saw him as more of a guard but I liked what I saw. Bigger, quicker guy. Solomon Kindley looks solid, a potential long-term starter.

“You possibly look to upgrade at center. Ted Karras is slightly undersized but a tough, veteran lunch-pail guy. He’s not the reason they didn’t make the playoffs. He’s OK. Ereck Flowers wasn’t great, but he actually played better than I thought he would.”

Personnel executive No. 2: “I liked Jackson, Hunt and Kindley coming out of college, and they need time to grow. They had no offseason program. You’ve got to let them play and see what you have.”

DEFENSIVE BACKFIELD

Executive 1: “It’s going to be interesting to see what they do when Xavien Howard asks for more money [which is going to happen]. That’s a hard one. He deserves it. But it creates a mess with your cap and potentially other players. Very tough call.

“I thought Byron Jones was solid, not great. He’s a good player but that’s too much money [$82 million for five years] for what he gives you. Obviously he didn’t have the production that Xavien had.

“Bobby McCain has proven to be a good safety, versatile player. I’ve always been a fan. Eric Rowe is OK. He lost the ball a couple times late in the season.” He likes Brandon Jones’ athleticism but believes there’s room to upgrade at safety.

WIDE RECEIVER

Executive 1: He said he would address receiver in both free agency and the draft. In free agency, “I like [Houston’s] Will Fuller because of his explosiveness. He can take it to the house. They need changes obviously. Their receivers do not get great separation.

“You’ve got DeVante Parker back, and Jakeem Grant has some strengths as a returner and change-of-pace guy. I would keep [Grant]. I think Albert Wilson can still be productive if healthy. Lynn Bowden is a good change of pace guy, but I don’t see the subtleness you need to be a [full-time] slot. Not sure he’s dynamic.”

FRONT SEVEN

Executive 1: “I liked Raekwon Davis. Good size, can push the pocket but doesn’t give you a lot in the pass rush. Jerome Baker really came on this season; I like his short area quickness and burst. Kyle Van Noy is versatile and productive. I don’t think you need to add a major guy. More in the line of depth signings.”

Executive 2: “I still think they need to get a legitimate top pass rusher. [Emmanuel] Ogbah did what not a lot of people thought he could do, and give him credit. But go get the elite guy. Kyle Van Noy got sacks as a scheme guy. I like [Andrew] Van Ginkel. But you need a top pass rusher.”

TIGHT END

Executive 1 said the Dolphins don’t need to upgrade over Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen — at least not this offseason. “That’s a solid group, with strengths that complement each other.”

Executive 2 said Gesicki “is a glorified receiver” but believes the group is at the very least adequate.

RUNNING BACK

Executive 1 said he would select Alabama’s Najee Harris or Clemson’s Travis Etienne in the draft. “Both those backs are phenomenal, guys that can catch, can run. What they have in [Myles] Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed was pretty good, too, but you need more.” He prefers Harris but believes No. 18 might be too high.

Executive 2 said he questions whether the Dolphins, under Brian Flores, would use a first-round pick on a running back, though that personnel man said he could make a case to.

“I don’t know if they will put a high priority on running back coming out New England’s system,” he said, adding that he prefers Harris in the draft because he’s big and physical and can break tackles and has good hands in the receiving game. He also said he would be comfortable with North Carolina’s tackle-breaking Javonte Williams in the second round.

Incidentally, both executives thought Tua Tagovailoa could be a competent-to-good long-term starter but both said they would aggressively pursue Houston’s Deshaun Watson if he is made available in a trade.

