Miami Hurricanes coaches talk cornerbacks. And UM player reacts to Diaz’s big decision

A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Thursday:

▪ UM now has something it hasn’t had in a while: Four experienced, capable cornerbacks who give the Canes a chance against teams with four skilled receivers.

At the very least, UM has four competent corners in Tyrique Stevenson (the Georgia transfer), Al Blades Jr., DJ Ivey and Te’Cory Couch.

Blades’ metrics were superb in 2019, Couch was among UM’s most-improved players in 2020 and Stevenson was 247 Sports’ top-rated South Florida recruit in 2019 when he opted for Georgia. Ivey remains inconsistent, but he has had good moments.

Whether any of these four can take the step to become all-Atlantic Coast Conference-caliber will be critical for this unit’s performance under new defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson and new cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke.

“The talent is there,” Robinson said of the returning corners. “We can’t give up the explosive plays. That’s one of the things we’re working on right now, [cutting up] tape for those guys that we can sit down and watch and go through the entire season [to discuss] when they had opportunities to make plays.”

Robinson said Stevenson is “a talented young man. He played some nickel, some outside at corner. We’ll play him at corner here. He has ball skills and competes. Knowing him three years ago in high school, you can see how his focus has changed. He knows his business. He needs to play well to accomplish the things he wants to do. He has a chance to be a really good football player.”

Blades must still be cleared medically after a COVID-related cardiac issue sidelined him in December.

“When you look at Ivey, Couch, Al — the talent is there,” Robinson said. “Those guys are very talented players. Coach [Mike] Rumph did a really good job with those guys. That gives you four quality guys that have played. [But] we’ve got to get better.”

UM coaches also like Marcus Clark’s speed and Isaiah Dunson’s ball-hawking ability.

▪ Meanwhile, head coach Manny Diaz likes what UM is adding in Fort Myers-based three-star freshman cornerback Malik Curtis.

“Speed,” Diaz said. “A very special athlete that did everything for his high school football team. We project [him] to be a great defensive back here and bring an influx of speed into our corner room. He’s a guy that can immediately make an impact in our return game, returning kicks; he’s got a great knack for that. He can do it on offense [too], he’s done it on defense, but really, really the type of speed that you just can’t coach.”

▪ UM safety Bubba Bolden said Diaz taking over playcalling was the right decision.

“I feel like this is the best thing for our team,” Bolden told WQAM’s Joe Zagacki on Hurricane Hotline. “We have so many good players on our team. Coach Diaz is a genius when it comes to defense. Him getting all these new coaches [Travaris Robinson, Jess Simpson, Travis Williams and defensive analyst Bob Shoop]. All those guys come together, feeding into coach Diaz and him feeding into them is all setting us up for success.”

Bolden also mentioned UM chief of staff Ed Reed, noting “you can always pick his brain and what he sees. We have so much experience as coaches and players. We have a lot of older guys. We have some new young stars coming in. We’re trying to bring that old Miami back. I’m looking forward to this new coaching staff.”

▪ UM so far has only two commitments for the 2022 class — the same number as Alabama. Rivals ranks UM’s “class” 28th and Alabama’s 29th.

Ohio State has 10 commitments, LSU 9 and Georgia and Penn State 8.

“Recruiting used to be that you go out in May of the junior year and find out who the players were,” Diaz told Rivals’ Mike Farrell. “There are times now that if you haven’t offered a sophomore, you’re last to the offering party. You’re offering off a lot less information at times. As a result the recruiting process takes a lot longer.”

▪ Quick football stuff: Diaz said he will reach out to coaches who have simultaneously served as both defensive coordinators and head coaches for input on handling both jobs... Of the UM players who expected to enroll early, receiver Romello Brinson was the only one who did not. He will enroll in the months ahead... With the second National Signing Day now past, UM’s 2021 class finished ranked ninth by ESPN and 12th by 247 Sports.

▪ Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told WQAM’s Joe Rose that former UM defensive end Quincy Roche “had an unbelievable week” at the Senior Bowl. “He’s a better athlete watching him live than I gave him credit for watching him on tape. He really grows on you.

“The more you watch him, the more you like him. He has leverage, [good] hand use, instincts, always knowing where the quarterback is at. I don’t think he gets out of Day Two of the draft [meaning first three rounds]. He has way too much pass rush and will get on the field right away for you.”

If Roche goes in the third round, that means UM will have three defensive ends selected in the first two days of the draft. Greg Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips are both projected as first-round picks.