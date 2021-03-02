Miami Dolphins release linebacker Kyle Van Noy in cap-saving move

In the first surprising move of the Miami Dolphins offseason, the team released linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Tuesday, parting ways with one of the key pieces of a defense that allowed the sixth-fewest points in the league last season.

A league source confirmed the move, which has not been announced by the team.

The move saves Miami $9.8 million in cap space, raising the Dolphins’ available cap space to about $36 million. But the Dolphins take a $4.1 dead money hit in cutting him.

Van Noy, 29, was set to enter the second season of a four-year, $51 million contract. He was due to make $13.9 million, $13.6 million and $12.5 million the next three seasons. About $12.5 million of his 2021 salary was due to become fully guaranteed on March 19.

According to a source, the Dolphins never broached the possibility of a restructured deal. They simply wanted to move on from him and save the cap space.

Van Noy, in a statement, said: “I am surprised and disappointed in their decision [to release him]. As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team, on and off the field.”

Last season, Van Noy was second among all NFL linebackers in pressures (29, one behind Demario Davis) and had 69 tackles and six sacks, six passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Pro Football Focus rated him 26th of 83 qualifying linebackers and he was 24th against the run.

One negative: He allowed 20 of 22 passes in his coverage area to be caught for 233 yards, which equates to a 110.8 passer rating.

A source said there is some support inside the Dolphins to clearing out cap space to be aggressive in free agency. This move would help accomplish that.

But it also leaves the Dolphins diminished at linebacker.

Miami has 2021 starters with Jerome Baker and potentially Andrew Van Ginkel and Shaq Lawson but needs at least one — if not — two additional starting caliber players.

With Van Noy gone, Van Ginkel could assume an even larger role as an edge player. But Miami needs another starting inside linebacker to replace free agent Elandon Roberts alongside Baker. Roberts is coming off a serious knee injury.

Van Noy had the ability to play inside or outside.