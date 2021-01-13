Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent makes case for playing time even when team is at full strength

After Heat guard Gabe Vincent drained a ridiculous 129 three-pointers in 31 G-League games last season, it would have been natural to label Vincent as simply a three-point shooter.

It also would be selling him short, as Vincent displayed by driving past defenders for layups multiple times while scoring a career-high 24 points in Tuesday’s overtime loss at Philadelphia.

“This world loves labels,” Vincent said. “We’re so quick to label people for everything. I can make plays off the ball, I can make plays on the ball, I can handle it, I can defend. I was able to showcase a little of that — getting to the hole and shooting the three and getting to the free throw line.”

Of his nine baskets (on 20 shots) on Tuesday, only four were three-pointers. He also had three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes.

“Gabe was terrific running the point for us,” Erik Spoelstra said. “He is a very good basketball player. That extends far beyond spot-up shooting. He’s a very good defense. Can guard multiple positions, competes, good team defender. Rebounds at his position. Offensively, you can play him like we did last night as our point guard. He’s a versatile offensive player with a lot of upside. And he’s finally healthy.”

The Heat signed Vincent to a two-way contract last January in part because it believed other aspects of his game had upside beyond his exceptional three-point shooting. He was hindered by a knee injury in the bubble, eventually had surgery and played only 83 minutes over nine games after joining the team last season.

Tuesday’s game was only his second appearance of the season. Vincent can be active for 50 of the Heat’s 72 games this season, under revamped COVID rules for two-way players. Because the Heat is not fielding a G-League team, Vincent can practice with and travel with the Heat all season.

“Opportunity comes few and far between,” he said. “We just try to be ready for when it does. Not happy about the circumstances. I would love for the rest of our team to be here with us.”

Vincent, who scored 12 in the second quarter to help keep the Heat afloat, said: “I was just trying to impact winning, trying to get guys involved, get us set up offensively, try to make things difficult for [Philadelphia] on that end.”

Vincent - who averaged 20.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in those 31 G-League games last season - planned to call Goran Dragic, who was back in South Florida because of the NBA’s contact tracing protocols. Dragic texted him after Tuesday’s game.

“Me and Goran have gotten very close,” he said. “I’m picking his brain any chance I get. I’m looking forward to talking to him to see what he saw and things I can get better at moving onto the next game.”

Duncan Robinson wasn’t surprised by Vincent’s breakout performance.

“Gabe is a worker, dedicates himself to this,” Robinson said. “It’s no surprise to us, playing with the confidence you saw.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Tyler Herro is the only Heat player with a 30-point game before turning 21, and he has already done it four times. His 34 points on Tuesday were his most in the regular-season; his career high is 37 in that Eastern Conference Finals game against Boston.

Herro is displaying a knack not only to penetrate for layups, but also to drive past defenders for short jumpers. He’s shooting 19 for 29 (65.5) from 3 to 10 feet.

“I’m just playing my game,” he said. “I’m still learning, still trying to adjust to everything, when to make plays.”

Spoelstra said it’s “unique” to have a player so young who can hit threes, drive for layups and stop on a dime for mid-range jumpers.

▪ The Heat likely will have only eight players available again on Thursday; center Meyers Leonard is doubtful with a shoulder injury.

Eight other players remain back in South Florida in COVID protocol; any of those players (except Avery Bradley) could play Saturday against Detroit if they test negative for COVID every day through Saturday. It’s unclear if any Heat player beyond Bradley has tested positive for COVID among the eight who returned to South Florida.

For Thursday’s game, Philadelphia could get back Tobias Harris and Shake Milton, who are probable.

▪ The Heat had a socially-distanced film session on Wednesday in Philadelphia. “Haven’t had one in a while,” Spoelstra said late Wednesday afternoon. “Also gave us an opportunity to get out of the hotel and get into the gym. We didn’t do any courtwork.”

Spoelstra said he reviewed Duncan Robinson’s decision to try to miss a late-free throw with the team down two.

“That’s close to where you potentially would do it but you like to be more organized with it,” he said.

Robinson said he would “consult [Spoelstra] more” in the future in a similar situation.

▪ Spoelstra declined to comment on James Harden’s trade from Houston to Brooklyn, saying he was just learning details while the team finished practice.

The Heat and Rockets had previous conversations but never came close to agreeing on compensation. And the Heat didn’t have the volume of first-round picks that Houston coveted. Most internally supported the Heat’s initial interest in Harden.

▪ The NBA’s daily review of late-game officiating calls made no mention of the non-call on Joel Embiid’s apparent traveling violation in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter.

▪ Per Elias, Embiid on Tuesday became the fourth player with at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and 5 steals in a game.

