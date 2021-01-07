A look at the Miami Dolphins’ options in free agency at receiver and other need positions

Here’s the good news on wide receiver, the Miami Dolphins’ biggest personnel need:

Both the draft and free agency are deep in players who would make a big difference in Miami’s passing game. We’ll have more on draft options over the coming months, beyond what we wrote here and Todd McShay saying today that Miami should select receivers at both No. 3 and No. 18.

As for free agency, a look at what’s available at receiver and several other positions, with Miami projected to have $34 million in cap space (if the cap is $175 million), with the ability to top $45 million.

RECEIVERS

The potential class of unrestricted free agents includes nine players who had more than 700 receiving yards this season and another Pro Bowler in his prime who was limited by injuries in 2020 (Detroit’s Kenny Golladay).

The 700 reception club members set for free agency: Chicago’s Allen Robinson (102 catches, 1250 yards, 12.3 average, 6 touchdowns), Tennessee’s Corey Davis (65-984-15.1-5), Detroit’s Marvin Jones (76, 978, 12.9, 9 touchdowns), the Colts’ T.Y. Hilton (56, 762, 13.5, 5), Carolina’s Curtis Samuel (77, 851, 11.1, 3), Houston’s Will Fuller (53, 879, 16.6, 8), Pittsburgh’s Ju-Ju Smith Schuster (97, 831, 8.6, 9), Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin (65, 840, 12.9, 7 TDs) and Las Vegas’ Nelson Agholor (48, 896, 18.7, 8 TDs).

I would not be surprised if the Dolphins pursued any of those nine, or Golladay, the 27-year-old Pro Bowler who was limited to five games by injury this season but still caught 20 passes for 338 yards after catching 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.

But here’s the big caveat: At least a couple of those players likely will get franchise tags; Pro Football Focus predicts that Golladay and Godwin will.

Jones, who had a very good year for the Lions, has interest in Miami if the Dolphins pursue him, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. I have no reason to believe that the others wouldn’t consider Dolphins overtures if they’re available come March; Hilton, of course, grew up in Miami and attended FIU.

Pro Football Focus ranks Robinson fourth among all potential 2021 free agents and projects him to sign with the Dolphins, adding: “He consistently showcases excellent hands and contested-catch skills, dropping no more than three passes in a season since his time in Jacksonville.

“Robinson consistently grades out as a borderline top-10 receiver with one of the worst quarterback situations in the league, and he is still just 27 years old. His ceiling with a high-end quarterback could be special. He’s another franchise tag candidate, but Chicago’s current salary cap nightmare could make fitting $18 million (what Robinson’s tag would be) in 2021 borderline impossible.”

PFF ranks Jones 44th in this free agent class, noting he “has solid hands [only dropped more than four passes once in a season]. He should still be a capable addition to a lot of receiving corps in the league. He isn’t a true mismatch weapon or a No. 1 receiver, but he can still provide a lot of value.”

Other impending unrestricted free agent receivers worthy of consideration include Sammy Watkins (37 catches-421 yards), Brashad Perriman (30-505), Keelan Cole (55-642), Kendrick Bourne (49-667) and Demiere Byrd (47-604).

If the Dolphins sign one from this group - and use a first-round pick on a receiver - then Miami can enter next season with a top three of those two players and DeVante Parker. Lynn Bowden Jr. would almost assuredly be on the team.

If Miami keeps six receivers, the final two slots could be a competition among Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Malcolm Perry, Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Kirk Merritt and whoever else is acquired this offseason.

Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins are unrestricted free agents and it’s difficult to see either sticking in 2021.

CENTER

The Dolphins have a decision on impending free agent Ted Karras, who allowed only two sacks and was praised for his competence and leadership.

Pro Football Focus rated him 20th among centers and 24th as a run blocker.

Among unrestricted free agent centers, PFF rated four players ahead of Karras based on performance this season: Green Bay’s Corey Linsley (No. 1 center, No. 1 in run blocking, one sack allowed), Kansas City’s Austin Reiter (10th overall, 21st in run blocking and no sacks allowed), New England’s David Andrews (15th overall, 16th in run blocking, two sacks allowed) and Atlanta’s Alex Mack (rated 19th but age 35).

Dallas’ Joe Looney (24th among centers) and Baltimore’s Matt Skura (35th) also are unrestricted free agents.

ELSEWHERE

It’s difficult to envision Miami spending significant money at running back (the Dolphins can draft a cheap one to pair with Myles Gaskin), tight end (they’re happy with their room) or tackle or guard.

Defensively, if the Dolphins make a splash with a pricey free agent, it could be at safety if the they cut Bobby McCain, which would save nearly $6 million in cap space. Minnesota’s Anthony Harris and Denver’s Justin Simmons are PFF’s No. 6 and No. 7 free agents, behind Dallas QB Dak Prescott, receivers Godwin, Robinson and Golladay and left tackle Trent Williams.

The overall free agent safety class is strong, but the Dolphins also value what McCain has given them and I would be surprised if Miami invests significant dollars and cap space on this position.

It’s conceivable the Dolphins could make a run at a pricey linebacker — Tampa’s LaVonte David is 8th on PFF’s list and best linebacker in this class — but that seems dubious because Miami could return with a starting group of Jerome Baker, Kyle Van Noy, Andrew Van Ginkel and Shaq Lawson. All four are under contract.

Among free agent linebackers, there’s a big drop-off after David, to the likes of Jayon Brown and Matt Milano.

Among edge rushers, Shaquil Barrett, Bud Dupree, Yannick Ngakoue, Melvin Ingram and Matt Judon top the list of impending free agents.

If Miami wants another defensive tackle to complement Raekwon Davis and end/tackles Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler, Leonard Williams is the best of the group (10.5 sacks and big run stuffer), with Dalvin Tomlinson not far behind.

But does Miami want to invest big money in a defensive tackle when it has high young draft picks at the position? Williams is going to get a ton from someone.

If the Dolphins spend big on a receiver, they will need to clear out significantly more cap space to make a pricey second pickup in the David mold. That would be tricky. If the cap falls in the $180 million to $185 million range instead of $175 million, that would give the Dolphins more room to operate.

Here’s my Thursday piece with network analyst feedback on the Dolphins’ decision on Tua Tagovailoa and other things.

Here’s my Thursday Miami Hurricanes piece with offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee discussing some of his players.