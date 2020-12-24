Manny Diaz wants to make this clear about how UM Hurricanes season should be perceived

A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Thursday:

▪ ABC/ESPN lead analyst Kirk Herbstreit elicited debate among Hurricanes fans during the North Carolina debacle when he said of the Canes: “If they end up being embarrassed ... I think it erases all the equity that they’ve built up.”

UM ended up being embarrassed during that Dec. 12 game, losing 62-26, to finish the regular season at 8-2. But while Herbstreit’s comment wasn’t directly broached to Diaz on WQAM’s Hurricane Hotline this week, it’s clear that Diaz doesn’t agree with that narrative.

“We improved as a program and that’s the most important thing,” Diaz told Joe Zagacki and Don Bailey Jr. this week in assessing the 2020 season. “We’re not where we want to be, but we’re not where we were. It’s important to take that in context. Winning the week after we lost to Clemson and being able to refocus and run off five straight wins was a big part of what defined this team.”

Diaz was just getting started.

“This has been a big step for us. Look: We finished in third place in the conference and one of the teams that finished ahead of us [Notre Dame] is not in our conference. If we were in the Coastal [there were no Atlantic Coast Conference divisions this season in the COVID-interrupted season], we would have won the Coastal, for the second time in school history. We lost non-conference games [Temple, Michigan State, Wagner were dropped because of COVID-19] that I feel confident we would have won.

“Who knows what our won-loss record would be if we played that original 12 [game schedule]. There is no reason to think it could [not] have been 11-1 going to Charlotte to play Clemson. That’s a step. We’re not trying to finish third in the ACC. That’s not the goal. [But] it’s a step from where we were….

“Our players have learned some good lessons. If we can fight the selfishness, if we can stay connected and play for each other, Miami looks different than maybe some things that reared their ugly head in the past. That does give us a platform to build on.”

▪ We’re hearing UM is once again in the mix for Miami Central four-star linebacker Terrence Lewis, rated by Rivals as the No. 2 inside linebacker and 32nd best player in the 2021 recruiting class.

UM has been pursuing Lewis, according to Central coach Roland Smith.

Smith said Lewis has interest in going out of town for college but his parents would love for him to stay home.

Lewis suggested a week ago that he would sign with either Tennessee or Maryland during the early signing period, but he reportedly has not signed with anyone.

There are now indications that Maryland and UM are his top choices, with Auburn apparently still in the mix, according to 247 Sports. Lewis was committed to Tennessee from April 30 to Nov. 30.

Lewis plans to announce his intentions during the “All American Bowl: Declaration Day” special Jan. 2 on NBC.

Rivals rates UM’s class 10th in the country. The Hurricanes have 20 players signed and can take four more. One or two of those spots likely will be allocated to the cornerback position.

▪ Diaz, asked by Zagacki and Bailey Jr. about which players have emerged as leaders this season, mentioned defensive end Jaelan Phillips — who opted out of UM’s bowl game and his senior season to turn pro — and then said:

“[Striker] Gilbert Frierson played phenomenal. [Safety] Bubba Bolden these last couple weeks started asserting himself more in the secondary. [Receiver] Mike Harley taking his game to a different level; seeing him come in on Sundays at noon catching balls out of [a machine] when we played the night before are things you really remember.”

▪ ACC Network analyst and former UM coach Mark Richt assessed where UM stands with Zagacki and Bailey on WQAM on Thursday morning:

“You lose to FIU, Duke, get shut out to Louisiana Tech and everybody believes the sky is falling [to end the 2020 season]. I think the staff has done a great job since that moment. This [2021] recruiting class was almost top 10...

“Things are going in the right direction. The losses [to Clemson and North Carolina] were brutal for sure. It does take time to get where you got to go. And sometimes people have got to be patient and support your team no matter what. If a recruit is looking to a school or thinking about coming to Miami, they want to know they’re coming to a place where they will be supported by loyal fans.”

Richt said quarterback D’Eriq King “is without a doubt what Miami needed. Him and [offensive coordinator Rhett] Lashlee together were a great combination. They fed off each other’s ability. The first thing that strikes me about D’Eriq is his maturity, leadership ability.

“His skill set is very unique. He’s not a good runner; he’s a great runner. His passing got better as the season went along, especially the deep ball. Early on, I was concerned could he hit the deep ball.

“If he comes back, it would be a huge deal for Miami. If I’m him, I say, ‘Coach [Lashlee] if you stay, I stay. Let’s have some fun.’ Hopefully that will happen.”

King is eligible to return because the NCAA is awarding seniors an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. King hasn’t announced his intentions; Herbstreit said Dec. 5 that he emerged from his conversation with King believing that the quarterback is at least considering a return to UM in 2021.

▪ Quick stuff part 1: Utah State coach Blake Anderson is targeting Hurricanes co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ephraim Banda to be his defensive coordinator, according to FootballScoop.com. Banda did not immediately offer a comment when contacted Thursday on the matter. Banda had a rough battle with COVID-19 this season, according to Canesport.…

While Diaz has been non-committal about whether there would be changes on his defensive staff, Diaz said outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jon Patke “has done a great job with our special teams.”

▪ Quick stuff part 2: Whether running back Cam’Ron Harris will forego his senior season and turn pro should be clarified within a week. “January 1, 2021 ... Decision Will Be Made,” Harris tweeted...

ESPN assigned Dave O’Brien and Tim Hasselbeck - who have called multiple Canes games this season - to UM’s bowl game against Oklahoma State at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Orlando.

