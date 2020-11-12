Miami Heat auditions another first-round power rotation player in next week’s NBA Draft

Power forward/center Precious Achiuwa, once considered a potential top 10 pick in next Wednesday’s NBA Draft, privately worked out for the Heat in recent days and is among a dozen or so players in the mix for Miami if he’s still available at 20.

Per the NBA’s COVID-19 rules, the Heat is permitted to conduct as many as 10 private workouts, and they’ve used at least three on power rotation players: Achiuwa, Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji and Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr.

According to a source, there’s also Heat interest in Maryland power forward Jalen Smith, who has spoken with the Heat but declined on Thursday to say if he has worked out for Miami.

The Heat also conducted a private workout with Vanderbilt wing Aaron Nesmith.

The 6-9 Achiuwa,who played his high school ball at St. Benedict’s Prep (New Jersey) and Montverde Academy, averaged 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks at Memphis and shot 49.3 percent from the field and 32.5 percent on threes (13 for 40).

He was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. He led all Division 1 freshmen with 18 double-doubles.

“He has worked his [butt] off to get to where he is,” Memphis coach and former NBA star Penny Hardaway told Memphis-area reporters earlier this year. “We’re proud of him. To be recognized by our conference is big-time. He has exceeded expectations. What he’s doing, as many double-doubles as he has had, to lead the nation in double-doubles . . . it’s pretty amazing.”

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has Achiuwa going 17th in his mock draft and said “he has the strength and length to contain centers with the lateral quickness to stay in front of guards.”

Achiuwa also has worked out for Boston and Washington.

Here’s how ESPN’s Mike Schmitz broke down his game:

Strengths: Elite physical profile and ideal defensive versatility. Has the strength (234 pounds) and standing reach (9-1.5) to slide all the way up to the center spot in small lineups…. Explosive above the rim in space…. Light on his feet. Long arms (7-2 wingspan), big hands.... Has the tools to check either forward spot in the NBA while also switching onto the perimeter…. At his best attacking the rim in space as a mismatch 4. Aggressive mentality....

Shows glimpses of upside as a shooter, sometimes even knocking down shots off the dribble.”

Improvement areas: “Feel for the game is a major work in progress.... Tunnel vision with the ball in his hands. Can handle in space but rigid with the ball in traffic. Settles for contested midrange jumpers. Finished the season with 30 assists and 87 turnovers. Has improved but didn’t always want to accept his role as an energy defender…. Needs to become a more consistent 3-point shooter. Shoots on the way down in midrange spots. Shot 59% from the free throw line on 187 attempts at Memphis. Doesn’t have great touch around the rim….Defensive fundamentals and discipline can improve. Doesn’t always sit down in a stance like he could. Gets lost off the ball at times.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Bam Adebayo has made such an impression this year that there are draft prospects wanting to emulate him.

Southern California power forward Onyeka Okongwu, a projected lottery pick, told hoopshye.com: that Adebayo “is terrific, the kind of player that I hope I can become. He is a player I watch closely. He grew his game after college and honestly I hope to do the same thing as Bam Adebayo. We are both athletic. We are both strong. He is a great decision-maker and a playmaker for his position.”

▪ The Heat last week did a Zoom session with 6-8 power forward Lamar Stevens, a four-year player at Penn State who averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals as a senior last season but shot 42.3 percent from the field and 26.3 percent on threes (25 for 95).

He was named first-team All Big Ten the past two seasons.

His offensive game needs work, but he would be a candidate to be signed by Miami - and join Miami’s developmental program - if he goes undrafted.

▪ Per AP, the Heat ended up paying a $2.46 million tax bill for last season. Only Portland ($5.02 million) paid more. Also paying taxes: OKC at $2.1 million and Minnesota at $497,000.

▪ ESPN’s main set for NBA Draft next Wednesday night: Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, draft expert Mike Schmitz.

The draft will mostly be done virtually, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will be in ESPN studio to announce picks.