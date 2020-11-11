Miami Heat auditions one of NBA Draft’s top shooters, reaches out to junior college player

Vanderbilt forward Aaron Nesmith, considered perhaps the best shooter in next week’s NBA Draft, has privately worked out for the Miami Heat.

Nesmith, in an NBA-arranged conversation with dozens of reporters on Wednesday, confirmed he has auditioned for the Heat as well as New Orleans, San Antonio, Detroit and Phoenix, with a Boston workout scheduled.

The odds are against Nesmith falling to the Heat’s range at No. 20.

ESPN projects him to go 15th to Orlando.

“Nesmith’s combination of size, strength and on-the-move shooting is what makes him a potential lottery pick,” ESPN’s Mike Schmitz said.

Nesmith averaged 23.0 points and 4.9 rebounds in 14 games as a sophomore last season and shot an absurd 52.2 percent on threes (60 for 115). His season ended after only 14 games because of a stress fracture in his foot that required surgery in late January.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony assessed him this way:

“Strengths: Possesses an impressive physical profile at 6-foot-6, 213 pounds, with a near 7-foot wingspan. ... Above average athlete whose strength and length give him good upside to grow into on both ends of the floor. ... Arguably the best shooter in the draft. Made more than four 3-pointers per game and converted 50 percent of his attempts. ... Can hit jumpers in a variety of ways off movement, screens, pull-ups and difficult spot-ups with a hand in his face. Career 41.0 3-point shooter. ... Lauded for his work ethic and leadership.

Improvement areas: Played only 14 games due to a stress fracture in his foot. ... Team played a weak out-of-conference schedule, limiting NBA scouts’ opportunities to evaluate him against quality competition. ... Not a prolific shot-creator. Average ball handler who has plenty of room to improve his passing. ... Has good tools and versatility defensively but didn’t always make a major impact. Gets beat off the dribble — not the rangiest or most agile defender.”

Under the NBA’s COVID-19 restrictions, teams can travel to conduct up to 10 workouts with players. (Those can be used on 10 different players or on a handful of the same players as long as the total number of workouts does not exceed 10.)

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Heat does not confirm its workout schedule, but sources said Miami also has worked out at least two power forward/centers — Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. and Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji.

ESPN’s mock draft has Miami selecting Arizona 6-6 wing Josh Green at No. 20.

“Ideally, the Heat would add a versatile frontcourt prospect in the Jae Crowder mold,” ESPN’s Kevin Pelton said in that mock draft. “[Washington power forward Jaden] McDaniels was the last player of that ilk in Miami’s range, so instead, I picked a rangy player in Green, hoping the Heat can develop him as they have Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.”

ESPN’s Mike Schmitz said Green “is an engaged defender on and off the ball with some of the best technique you’ll find from a 19-year-old.”

The NBA Draft, scheduled for Nov. 18 on ESPN, will be conducted mostly virtually.

MORE DRAFT CHATTER

According to a source, the Heat twice has done Zooms interviews with 6-6 shooting guard Jay Scrubb, considered one of the best junior college players in the draft.

Scrubb, who had academic troubles in high school, averaged 21.8 points and 6.8 rebounds last season at John A. Logan College in Cartersville, Illinois. That was his second season at the school.

Scrubb had intended to play for Louisville this season but decided to turn pro instead.

His athleticism and 42-inch vertical jump intrigues teams. He shot 46 percent on three-pointers in his first season at John A. Logan.

TERRY INTERVIEWED

According to a source, the Heat interviewed Stanford point point guard Tyrell Terry, whose stock reportedly has skyrocketed in recent weeks. Terry averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cardinal last season.

He’s projected to go in the top 25 but has worked out only for lottery teams.