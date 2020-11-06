Miami Dolphins assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19. Here’s the fallout

A Miami Dolphins assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19, but Sunday’s game at Arizona remains on schedule.

The coach is a defensive assistant position coach, according to a source. The coach has not authorized the release of his name.

No Dolphins player has contracted the virus since the start of the regular season and the positive COVID test is believed to be the first for a Dolphins coach since that time, as well.

“We were informed that a Miami Dolphins assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “The assistant coach immediately quarantined, and we are in the NFL’s intensive protocol. We are following all of the guidelines, including contact tracing and will continue to work with the NFL, team doctors and our training camp.”

But the positive COVID test prompted one change in the team’s preparation for Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins changed their Friday practice to a walk-through.

The NFL has gone ahead with other games after an assistant coach or a player tested positive for the virus, so there is no reason to believe that Sunday’s 4 p.m. game at Arizona is in jeopardy at this point.

This above portion of the story will be updated after Brian Flores addresses reporters on Friday afternoon.

SAFETIES EXCELLING

The Miami Dolphins have permitted a 61.5 passer rating during the games that Byron Jones and Xavien Howard have been available.

But the credit goes far beyond Miami’s highly-paid cornerback tandem.

The Dolphins are getting their best safety play in years, even after moving on from former Pro Bowler Reshad Jones this past offseason.

Pro Football Focus rates McCain the sixth-best safety in football and Rowe the 20th best.

Coach Brian Flores moved McCain to safety shortly after getting the Dolphins’ job and moved Rowe to that position a month into his first season, with then defensive backs coach (and current defensive coordinator) Josh Boyer getting some credit for those decisions as well.

Beyond effectively helping defend the deep middle over the past month, McCain has allowed only two completions in five targets against him, for seven yards, no touchdowns and an interception. That computes to an 8.3 quarterback passer rating in his coverage area - best among NFL starting safeties.

Rowe has a 66.6 passer rating in his coverage area. Since moving to safety last October, he has defended tight ends more effectively than anyone in recent Dolphins history.

There was some concern about how two former cornerbacks-turned-safeties would hold up in the running game. And while neither is as skilled a run stuffer as Reshad Jones was, they haven’t been exposed much, either.

Among 85 NFL safeties, McCain ranks 31st and Rowe 55th against the run.

Dolphins rookie safety Brandon Jones ranks 13th in that category.

“I’m very fortunate – very, very fortunate – to be able to be here with the Dolphins during the tenure of my career, and it’s taught me a lot of lessons,” McCain said. “So just understanding the preparation that we have and whatever we do each and every week, it pays dividends on Sundays at 1 o’clock. We know, the guys know, but no one outside of this building knows how hard we work.”

Rowe’s five passes defensed against the Rams were tied for the most by a Dolphins player since at least 2000 and were the most by an NFL player this season. The last time an NFL player had at least five passes defensed in a game was last December, when Indianapolis’ Pierre Desir had five against Carolina.

And this is a credit to the Dolphins’ defensive backfield: Over the past three games, opposing quarterbacks haven’t completed any of the 14 passes that were thrown at least 20 yards, per the team’s web site.

“That’s one of the pillars that we have here is just defending the deep part of the field,” McCain said. “If you can do that and you can keep guys in front of you and make tackles – make sure tackles and take out all of the leaky yardage – it’ll make you play better as a defense.”

FINS FEATS

The Dolphins are the first team since 2004 to lead by 18 points or more at halftime of three consecutive games. It’s the first time the Dolphins have won three games in a row by at least 10 points since 2014.

▪ Per Next Gen Stats, Tua Tagovailoa’s touchdown pass to DeVante Parker last Sunday was the smallest window touchdown pass in the league in 2020. Parker had only 0.28 yards of separation from the nearest Rams defender.

▪ Emmanuel Ogbah’s four consecutive games with a sack is the longest by a Dolphin since Cam Wake had sacks in five games in a row in 2016.

▪ The Dolphins’ 11 sacks allowed are Miami’s fewest through its first seven games of the season since 2010.

▪ The Dolphins have scored at least 21 points in six consecutive games. It is the longest such streak since a six-game stretch in 2005.

▪ Miami has now outscored opponents by 57 points in the first half of games this season. It’s the second-best mark in the NFL after Baltimore, who are a plus 66 in the first half.