Dolphins must deal with tricky new rule in filling roster. And TV analysts bullish on Fins

The expected decision to place running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve Thursday left the Dolphins with two open spots on the 53-man roster, ones that could eventually, but not necessarily immediately, be filled by left tackle Austin Jackson and perhaps practice squad receiver Antonio Callaway.

But a 2020 NFL rule that helped the Dolphins in recent weeks now will leave them with a tricky decision in the weeks ahead.

Five times this season, the Dolphins have taken advantage of a new rule that allows a team to “elevate” a player from the practice squad for a game without needing to make room for that player on the 53-man roster.

But here’s the catch: No single player can be “elevated” more than twice in a season.

And the Dolphins already have twice “elevated” both cornerback Tae Hayes and defensive tackle Benito Jones. So to use either player again this season, Miami would need to sign him to the 53-man roster.

With Jamal Perry still limited Thursday by a foot injury that sidelined him against the Rams, the Dolphins have only four fully healthy cornerbacks. That’s why they needed Hayes for 15 snaps against the Rams.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins used Jones for 8 and 7 snaps in the past two games to relieve the load on Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis, who was dealing with a shoulder injury.

So if Jackson and Callaway aren’t deemed ready for Sunday or the following week against the Chargers, Hayes and/or Jones could be options for the 53-man roster this weekend.

Brian Flores left open the possibility of activating Jackson for Sunday’s game after he missed three games with a foot injury.

“He went through a couple of drills,” Flores said. “Like any player, when you’re out for some weeks, there’s a little bit of rust. ... We’ll take it day to day.”

In Jackson’s absence, Jesse Davis has played left tackle and was the NFL’s highest-graded tackle last weekend, according to Pro Football Focus.

Callaway, off a seven-game suspension, began practicing with the team for the first time this week, and it’s unclear when Miami might promote him to the 53.

“It was one practice,” Flores said of his initial impression of Callaway on the field. “I’ve seen him in cleats now, seen him in a helmet. The opportunities I’ve had to spend with him, he’s excited about being here, being able to practice and play football. When you have someone with that type of attitude, you hope the best for him. He’s got to do the work. What I think doesn’t matter. It’s about his work ethic and his ability to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Though Callaway can play both the slot and the boundary, his NFL game experience in the slot is limited.

Per Pro Football Focus’ Ryan Smith, Callaway — in 20 career games with the Cleveland Browns — played 91 snaps in the slot and caught 6 of 12 passes thrown to him, for 77 yards, with one touchdown, four first downs and two drops.

Gaskin is expected to miss three games with a sprained MCL. With Matt Breida again missing practice on Thursday because of a hamstring injury, the Dolphins likely will have three available running backs on Sunday in Arizona: Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird (who has recovered from an ankle injury and was no longer limited in practice on Thursday) and rookies Salvon Ahmed.

Howard “has always practiced hard; I think he’s a good runner,” Flores said. “He’ll get an opportunity. Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird, we like our depth at that position. Those guys will get an opportunity. If they practice well, hopefully they perform well in a game.”

Barring a change in NFL policy, veteran running back DeAndre Washington, acquired in a trade from Kansas City on Tuesday, is unavailable to play for the Dolphins on Sunday because he must pass COVID-19 tests on five consecutive days.

DOLPHINS DRAW PRAISE

ESPN’s Marcus Spears, the former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl defensive end, predicted the Dolphins will win the AFC East “based on what I’ve recently seen. They gave up 31 to the Bills and Seattle [without Byron Jones in both games], but outside of that, this defense has been playing elite. As long as they can continue to bring Tua Tagovailoa along and continue to evolve, they will be devastating.

“When you look at Brian Flores and the way he’s had to build this team, [it’s impressive]. Last year, I had to apologize for saying this team was tanking. They started to show some of this last season. Now you’re starting to see this thing come together and the plan they have in place”

Miami is 9-7 over its past 16 games.

“If you think about the moves this team has made to get Kyle Van Noy and Byron Jones and Xavien Howard was already [there], Christian Wilkins up front is starting to develop into the Vince Wilfork type situation they had in New England when Flores was a part of that staff,” Spears said. “He is building this defense in the image of some of the best defenses we’ve ever seen from a personnel standpoint. That’s why you can play cover zero because you have corners who can lock up man to man.”

Other national voices also have been heaping praise on Miami:

▪ NBC’s Tony Dungy said Tua Tagovailoa “handled the blitz better than Jared Goff did. He’s going to just get better and better.”

▪ Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt said Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley “have done more than a solid job this season as rookies on the right side of the Miami o-line. These weren’t highly touted high draft picks.”

▪ ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky: “The fact they’re so well coached and operate so well tells you everything you need to know about that team. They’ve got a bunch of young talent. They’re really well coached on defense. If Tua plays well, this is a playoff team.”

Orlovsky, on his Twitter account and ESPN’s NFL Live, praised three particular throws that Tagovailoa made against the Rams.

NEWS NOTE

Rookie long snapper Matt Orzech left the Dolphins’ practice squad to join the Tennessee Titans’ active roster, his agent Paul Sheehy said

Flores has said the Dolphins had protected Orzech from being poached for most of the first half of the season in case long snapper Blake Ferguson suddenly became unavailable because of COVID-19 or another reason.

