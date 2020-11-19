Miami Dolphins expected to get a bit more national exposure

The Miami Dolphins’ success has resulted in numerous flattering segments on NFL studio shows.

But it hasn’t created much more national exposure.

Each of the past six Dolphins games has been televised in less than a quarter of the country; 19 percent will get 6-3 Miami’s game at Denver on CBS on Sunday.

And because of circumstances, timing and quality of opponent, Miami’s exposure might not increase substantially during the next month. But it is very likely to expand Christmas weekend.

Where things stand:

▪ The Dolphins’ games Nov. 29 at the Jets and Dec. 6 against Cincinnati aren’t appealing enough to be televised in most of the country by CBS, because of the poor quality of the opponents.

Patriots-Chargers and Eagles-Packers are CBS’ 4:25 p.m. doubleheader games on Dec. 6, and both likely would be considered more attractive nationally than Dolphins-Bengals.

▪ The Dolphins’ Dec. 13 home game against Kansas City very likely won’t be flexed to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” schedule because NBC already has a very good game that night (Pittsburgh-Buffalo).

And Fox has the doubleheader that day, meaning CBS cannot switch the Dolphins to 4 p.m. with the intent of showing it to a larger audience. There’s a small chance the NFL could cross-flex the Dolphins game from CBS to Fox, which has New Orleans-Philadelphia, Washington-San Francisco and Atlanta-Chargers in its 4:25 p.m. window that day. But it’s highly unusual for the NFL to cross-flex games from one network to another as part of in-season time changes.

▪ The Dolphins’ Dec. 20 game against New England could be a flex option for NBC, which has San Francisco-Dallas that night. But it’s almost unprecedented for NBC to flex out of a Cowboys game because of their national following. And the 4-5 Patriots would need to win more to make Dolphins-Patriots more appealing to NBC than 49ers-Cowboys.

CBS has the doubleheader that day but is committed to airing Kansas City-New Orleans — an attractive game — at 4:25 p.m., meaning there’s little chance of Dolphins-Patriots becoming a primary CBS game at that time.

And though CBS and Fox closely conceal the five games they protect from being poached by NBC for “Sunday Night Football,” it’s likely Chiefs-Saints was on CBS’ protected list.

▪ The NFL preselected five Week 16 games — including Dolphins at Las Vegas — and will move three of those games from Sunday, Dec. 27 regional telecasts on CBS or Fox to national telecasts on NFL Network on Saturday, Dec. 26.

According to a source, the Dolphins game is expected to be one of those games moved to Saturday because it’s the only one matching two teams that both have winning records at the moment.

The other games in the mix to be switched to a Saturday tripleheader: San Francisco-Arizona, Tampa Bay-Detroit, Denver-Chargers and Cleveland-Jets.

That Dolphins-Raiders game could end up either in late afternoon or in prime time on NFL Network on that Saturday.

NBC’s Sunday night game — Titans-Packers — likely won’t be flexed out of that slot.

▪ Miami plays at Buffalo in a Jan. 3 finale that could have significant playoff implications.

For the final day of the regular season, the full TV schedules — including NBC’s Sunday night game — are determined after the Sunday Week 16 games.

For the Sunday night game on the final day of the regular season, the NFL and NBC like to schedule a game that not only will determine a playoff bid or a division champion but also cannot be significantly impacted by the result of any afternoon game.

A couple of years ago, NBC didn’t even air a Sunday Night game in Week 17 because there was no game that fit that criteria.

Incidentally, if there are a slew of COVID-forced cancellations that create a Week 18 on the NFL schedule — something the NFL hopes doesn’t happen — then Dolphins-Bills would be a strong contender for the NBC Sunday night slot on Jan. 3.

Whether the Dolphins get more TV exposure or not, their play has left some TV analysts convinced that the success isn’t fleeting.

“I’m telling you, it’s real,” CBS and Showtime analyst Phil Simms said on “Inside The NFL.” “Lot of good young players. It’s their defense that is going to carry them and make things easier for Tua [Tagovailoa].”

THIS AND THAT

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip) returned to practice and was limited, as was guard Solomon Kindley (foot). Van Noy “will do everything he can to get ready to play” at Denver “and hopefully we get him back,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said... Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins remains on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

▪ Denver quarterback Drew Lock (muscle strain in rib area) practiced on a limited basis on Thursday, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins remains in question. Lock “is trending toward playing better than” Wednesday, Denver offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. Brett Rypien is Denver’s backup QB.

▪ With sacks in six consecutive games, Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is tied with Jason Taylor and Doug Betters for the franchise’s longest streak of games in a row with sacks. Taylor owns the team record with a sack in eight consecutive games in 2002.

▪ Mike Shula, son of deceased Dolphins legend Don Shula, is Denver’s quarterbacks coach, and Flores told Broncos writers this week that: “The legacy [Don Shula] left is still a part of this team. His pictures are all over the building. Obviously with him passing this year, he’s on our minds. We want to try to play some of that same tough, physical, smart football that the teams he coached played. I don’t think Mike would want it any different.”

Here’s my Thursday Dolphins notes with information on the team’s safeties and Brian Flores addressing several issues.