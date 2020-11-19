Dolphins’ Flores addresses COVID change, safety duo, Van Noy and Panthers’ historic hire

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores will spend this week preparing his rookie quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, for his first NFL start. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Some Dolphins notes on a Thursday morning, including news from Brian Flores’ news conference:

▪ The Dolphins’ highly paid cornerback tandem — Xavien Howard and Byron Jones — has helped fuel a pass defense that has allowed an 87.8 passer rating against opposing quarterbacks, which is sixth best in the league from a defensive perspective.

But the credit goes far beyond those two.

The Dolphins are getting their best safety play in years, even after moving on from former Pro Bowler Reshad Jones this past offseason.

Pro Football Focus rates Bobby McCain the 11th-best safety in football and Eric Rowe 24th among 87 qualifiers.

Flores moved McCain to safety shortly after getting the Dolphins job in January 2019 and shifted Rowe to that position a month into his first season, with then-defensive backs coach (and current defensive coordinator) Josh Boyer warranting some credit for those decisions, as well.

Beyond effectively helping defend the deep middle, McCain this season has allowed only three completions in seven targets against him, for 18 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. That computes to a 10.7 quarterback passer rating in his coverage area — best among NFL starting safeties.

Rowe has a 74.1 passer rating in his coverage area with an interception and one touchdown allowed. Since moving to safety last October, he has defended tight ends more effectively than anyone in recent Dolphins history.

On Sunday, he limited well-regarded Chargers tight end Hunter Henry to one reception for 4 yards. Earlier this season, he allowed only one reception for 12 yards against 49ers Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle.

There was some concern about how two former cornerbacks-turned-safeties would hold up in the running game. And while neither is as skilled a run-stuffer as Reshad Jones was, they haven’t been exposed much, either.

Among 85 NFL safeties, McCain ranks 37th and Rowe 62nd against the run, per PFF.

“They’ve grown together over the course of the season,” Flores said. “Communication has gotten better. Not just those two. It starts with those two. They’ve both done a good job from that standpoint. As far as their play, it’s been solid also. Like everything else, it can get better.”

▪ The league announced Wednesday that every NFL team will go in “intensive” COVID protocols for the rest of the season; the Dolphins have been in that stage for two weeks since several Dolphins coaches were placed in quarantine.

“From a meeting standpoint, there are definitely some things that are different than before we were [in intensive protocol],” Flores said. “We’ve gotten into a rhythm.”

Those changes include “virtual meetings, less contact with the players, players having less contact with one another,” Flores said.

“We’re going to follow the lead of the league and follow the protocols. Everyone is trying to do what’s in the best interest of the players and have the opportunity to play games, which we all want.

“Commissioner [Roger] Goodell has done everything he can possibly do to find a way to keep this season going. [NFL executive and former Dolphins cornerback] Troy Vincent has done a good job.”

▪ Flores again declined to say if receiver Preston Williams will return this season from a foot injury or whether running back Myles Gaskin would be ready to return from a knee injury after the Denver game, when he’s eligible to come off injured reserve.

“Both guys are doing all they can to get as healthy as they can,” Flores said.

▪ Flores said linebacker Kyle Van Noy — who missed Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury — “will do everything he can to get ready to play” at Denver “and hopefully we get him back.”

Flores said it’s challenging to replace Van Noy because of his versatility:

“He’s inside, he’s outside, a rusher in coverage. You got to get a couple of guys to say, ‘You’re Kyle on this play, you’re Kyle on that play.’

“We have a couple guys — whether it’s Kamu Grugier-Hill or Andrew Van Ginkel or Sam Eguavoen — we’ve got a few guys who can fill those roles in practice and hopefully not, but if we had to fill that role in a game.”

▪ Flores said he was happy that the Florida Panthers hired Brett Peterson as assistant general manager this week. He’s the first Black person to hold that position in NHL history. Flores and Peterson went to Boston College together.

“I was looking for my Florida Panthers hat his morning,” Flores said. “I’m excited for Brett. We went to school together. This is a smart, talented [person]. They got a great hire there. [Panthers CEO] Matt Caldwell is someone I’ve been in contact with. I’ve been to a couple Panthers games, will go to a few more. They have all my support. I’m excited about the direction they’re moving.”