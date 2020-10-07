Could Miami Heat playoff run make them even more attractive to stars? Some agents think so

A West Coast-based agent was making the point the other day that if the Heat weren’t already attractive enough to players, this postseason run will make them even more appealing, with convincing visual evidence that Miami is already a championship contender needing only one more piece to put them over the top.

“Look at what signing there has done for Jimmy Butler,” the agent said. “And on and on. They make players better. If I’m Giannis Antetokounmpo, I would be [interested].”

With ample Heat cap space awaiting in 2021, therein lies one of the upshots of this playoff run: Multiple agents - none associated with Giannis - spoke in recent days of how this playoff ride has made the Heat an even more alluring destination, combined with the usual appealing aspects (no state income tax, great weather; respected ownership and front office and coach; the franchise’s ability to maximize players’ talent).

The result is that the Heat could have a choice of All Stars in 2021, as opposed to trying to cajole one to come here.

“I think they are quite compelling to anyone,” longtime NBA agent Bill Neff said. “If I’m [a top free agent], I like the culture, the coach and the organization.”

Another agent who is involved in representing an All-Star player that’s expected to be a future Heat target put it this way in a text message, offered on condition of anonymity:

“First off, Miami has always been one of the most attractive franchises in the NBA; the history of players speaks for itself. If you’re not intimidated by the hard work or strict guidelines the culture requires, I think you have a very good chance of landing just about anyone.

“Players will always have their opinion about other players no matter what they do differently, so those who have an issue with Jimmy Butler will continue to do so. But those who are confident and focused on themselves along with team goals won’t have a problem.”

Butler - with his selflessness, lack of concern about his volume of shots and determination to boost teammates and make them feel valued and engaged - should be an asset in luring free agents, not a detriment.

“They really tried to trick us into thinking that Jimmy wasn’t a guy that you want on your team if you wanna win, Miami,” Utah Jazz All Star center Rudy Gobert tweeted this week.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

76ers All Star center Joel Embiid, who has a very good relationship with Butler, simply tweeted “Inspiring” during Butler’s Game 3 Finals masterpiece. Earlier in these playoffs, he tweeted “If” after a Heat playoff win - as in, “if” Butler had remained his teammate.

And Heat plaudits from other NBA All Stars have been a constant in this postseason.

“Tyler Herro is cold blooded. So is Jimmy,” Utah’s Donovan Mitchell tweeted.

“Miami is a good ass team,” Portland’s Damian Lillard tweeted during the Milwaukee series.

Cleveland’s Kevin Love has offered running Heat commentary during the postseason: “What Jimmy is doing right now [Game 3 of the Finals] is just really damn impressive...Truly a masterpiece from Jimmy… Herro can pass that ball man… Herro 2020.”

And even players without All-Star resumes have chimed in: “I don’t wanna hear any more Jimmy Butler slander,” Cleveland’s Larry Nance Jr. tweeted. “That man is TOUGH.”

When it comes to the Heat making its case to stars from other teams, we’ll use the old phrase: You can’t buy this type of advertising.

The most serious Heat fans know the future free agent classes as well as they know the menu at their favorite restaurant.

But to refresh: Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Victor Oladipo, LeBron James, Jrue Holiday, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kelly Oubre and Gobert can be unrestricted free agents in 2021.

Donovan Mitchell (restricted free agent in 2021), De’Aaron Fox (restricted free agent in 2021), Embiid (signed through 2022-23) and Bradley Beal (player option for 2022-2023) would be 2021 options only via trade. The Heat’s Bam Adebayo can be a restricted free agent in 2021.

Here’s my Wednesday piece with fallout from the Game 4 loss and a Hall of Famer bemoaning what Miami is missing (beyond Goran Dragic).

Here’s our Wednesday piece on how Brian Flores explained his decision at quarterback.

Here’s my Wednesday piece with Dolphins notes, including the problem that has haunted the organization for years that it hopes it has finally solved.