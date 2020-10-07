So why stick with Fitz over Tua? Dolphins’ Flores explains (and it’s quite revealing)

Brian Flores on Wednesday gave the most revealing explanation yet why Tua Tagaovailoa hasn’t played as a pro, and won’t start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers:

“We don’t feel like he’s ready yet. He’s doing all the right things, [but] right now, we feel like [Ryan Fitzpatrick] gives us the best chance to win.”

This isn’t to say that the Dolphins were thrilled with Fitzpatrick’s two-interception game in Week 4.

“I think he’s had some rough moments like some other players,” Flores acknowledged.

And yet, he will get the call again Sunday — despite the Dolphins standing at 1-3 and two of the three other first-round quarterbacks already getting starts for their respective teams.

Flores wouldn’t reveal how much rope Fitzpatrick might have going forward, saying that “we expect Fitz to play well. We expect everyone, offensively, defensively, kicking game, to play well. We’re not putting negative energy into the atmosphere. We’re going to prepare well [and] try to win a football game against a really good group.”

Flores did say that he was “confident that [Tagovailoa] could play. We’re confident with any player that has a backup role. We’re confident that at any snap he could go in.”

But until that moment arrives, Tagovailoa’s only way to improve will be in non-game action. Flores said he “wouldn’t be comfortable” disrupting the flow of a game to force snaps for Tagovailoa.

“He’s got to keep doing what he’s doing,” Flores said. “He’s in there every day, he’s working, practicing well. He’s got to continue to do what he’s been doing. He’s improving everyday. ... He’s on the right path, on the right trajectory. We didn’t have any preseason games. We’re going to get a different look at this. The only thing he can do is do a good job in meetings. walkthroughs, practice, and when his opportunity presents itself ... he’s got to be ready. That’s really it.”

▪ Starting left tackle Austin Jackson will not practice Wednesday due to injury, although the team is hopeful he can return Thursday and hasn’t ruled him out for Sunday’s game.

Flores said he’d be comfortable using Julien Davenport (who replaced Jackson when he got hurt against the Seahawks), Robert Hunt or Jesse Davis at that position, if need be.

“I thought [Julien] played well when he went in there for Austin,” he said. “[Jackson is] working through some things, so hopefully tomorrow, we’ll see. ... We’ll always try to play the best five guys. Jesse will be part of that, Rob Hunt will be part of that conversation.”

▪ Flores suggested their might be playing time changes at one or more positions but did not divulge them and said the team would observe practice this week before deciding whether to make those changes.

▪ The NFL implemented new rules that require a six-day turnaround for a team to bring in a free agent, administer COVID-19 tests and sign him. Flores indicated the new policy would make it less likely that the team would bring in a lot of free agents for tryouts.”

Miami Herald sportswriter Barry Jackson contributed to this report.