As Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak grows, Dolphins contemplate a shortened NFL season

The Tennessee Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak continues unabated, with two more positives announced Thursday morning.

That puts not only their game against the Bills Sunday in real risk, but also imperils the NFL’s ability to play all 256 games. Brian Flores was asked about that, and a host of other issues, in his Thursday news conference.

“To me, it’s more about the safety of those guys who are popping positive for COVID,” Flores said. “You hope they’re safe, they’re healthy. I know they’re getting great treatment. As far as their overall health, that’s where I go first. Football, whether games will be played or postponed, what happens, happens. All we can control is how we prepare, how we practice, how we adhere to the protocols.”

Flores continued: “[You] start about thinking about canceling more games or postponing more games, what does that loo like? I think the league will handle those things. If we end up being affected, so be it. Keep doing what we’re doing. ... I love coaching, the players love playing. We’re going to do everything we can to create a situation where we play an entire season.”

When asked if he thinks the NFL season can be completed, Flores replied:

“I think if we continue to follow the protocol and everyone’s responsible, obviously inside the building and outside the building as a well. We gotta make smart decisions. And if we do that, collectively as a league, I’m very optimistic. It’s going to be a challenge.”

For their part, the Dolphins have not had a player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in more than a month.

▪ Injury news: Austin Jackson will not practice again Thursday due to a foot injury, but Flores did not rule out him playing Sunday against the 49ers.

“He’s definitely made some progress this week,” Flores said. “Maybe tomorrow.”

Shaq Lawson was out Wednesday with a non-COVID-19 illness, but should be back at practice Thursday, Flores added.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

▪ Cornerback Nik Needham has either been on the field a ton or not part of the game plan at all the first four weeks of the season.

Flores suggested Thursday that it will be more of the former than the latter going forward.

“Nik’s a second year player [who has] made a lot of strides,” Flores said. “As we move forward, he’s improving and I would expect to see him out there a little bit more consistently. I think he’s earned that. He’ got to be productive when he’s out there on the field.”

That raises the question: Who will come off the field when Byron Jones returns from the groin injury that sidelined him the last two weeks? Rookie Noah Igbinoghene has been a liability in coverage.