Feedback on new Miami Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley. And Kindley weighs in

Feedback on the Miami Dolphins’ trade-up to select Georgia guard Solomon Kindley at No. 111 in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, with Miami sending selections 136 and 141 to Houston::

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “The best thing he does is anchor in pass protection because you can’t get through him. Got that huge belly. Is able to sink his weight and stun people when they try to get through him.

“In the run game, out in space, he is going to struggle once he gets out there. If he has to recover some in pass protection, he will have issues there as well. Remember they drafted Tua Tagovailoa, who’s not the tallest quarterback in the world. To give them a firm anchor up front, to give Tua space to see, will be crucial for the Dolphins.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: “Nasty guard who lives in scrap mode, looking for fights inside a relatively small phone booth where he’s most comfortable. Kindley has the frame of a powerful guard, but doesn’t bend well enough to generate leverage and push at the point of attack.

“He’s a mauler with enough finesse to get to some reach and cut-off blocks, but faces scheme limitations. Slide quickness is limited and his tendency to lunge allows rushers to work around his edge earlier than teams like. The size and toughness are great, but Kindley needs to play with better control and technique in order to become an average NFL backup.”

College Football Film Room: “Solomon Kindley is a ferocious blocker who plays hard every play with good technique and intelligence, but a lack of pull quickness, consistent pass-protection ability and footwork will likely hold him back at the next level.”

Pro Football Focus: “Kindley is a dominant force on the ground for the Bulldogs rushing attack just as he is strong in pass protection. A well-rounded guard anchors one of the nation’s top tackle duos.”

Shane Hallam of Draftsite: “Solomon Kindley is a big boy road grating type offensive guard for the Dolphins. They are building that offensive line to be physical and create some holes.”

The Ledge Sports’ Rob Paul: “He’s got a ton of size and power. Classic run mauling left guard. Not a great athlete but extremely strong.”

KINDLEY BACKGROUND, REACTION

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The 6-3, 337 pound Kindley - who has worked as a lifeguard in high school and once had to save a youngster from drowning - was a Class AAA second-team all-state pick at Jacksonville’s Raines High School before moving north to Athens. The three-star recruit played in one game as a reserve in 2016 and took a redshirt. SEC coaches named him to their All-Freshman team after he started seven of 15 games played at right guard in 2017.

Kindley’s play as a 14-game starter at right guard his sophomore campaign earned him a share of the Bulldogs’ Most Improved Player award on offense. He started 11 of 13 games played at left guard in 2019, missing some time with a lower right leg injury, and then decided to leave school for the NFL.

He said he hasn’t spoken to the Dolphins about what position he will play; he said he’s comfortable at either guard spot: “I will do anything to help the team win.”

He’s from Jacksonville but said he has spent a lot of time in Miami because his father’s side of the family lives here. He said he split his time 50-50 between the two cities.

On blocking for Tua, he said: “I’m going to do whatever I can to protect him. He’s a great quarterback. I’m ready to work with him.”

Miami’s next picks are at 153 and 154.

Here’s my piece with league reaction on the Dolphins’ selection of Brandon Jones.

Here’s my piece with league reaction on Miami’s selection of Raekwon Davis.

Here’s my piece with league reaction on Miami’s selection of Robert Hunt.

Here’s my piece with league reaction on Miami’s selection of Noah Igbinoghene.

Here’s my piece with league reaction on Miami’s selection of Tua Tagovailoa.

Here’s my piece with league reaction on Miami’s selection of Austin Jackson.

Here’s my piece on how the supplemental draft - during a pandemic - could impact the Dolphins and Hurricanes.