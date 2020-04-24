What analysts are saying about new Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt

Feedback on the Dolphins’ selection of Louisiana (formerly Louisiana-Lafayette) guard/tackle Robert Hunt, who played right tackle last season but also has experience at left tackle and left guard:

NF Net’s Daniel Jeremiah: “”I’ll be fascinated to see what Dolphins will do with him because some teams think he will kick inside to guard. But at right tackle you want to see somebody unload on defenders at the line of scrimmage. Just roll his hips, explode and bodies go flying all over the place, collecting knockdown after knockdown. You see him get out in space. He’s got some nimble feet when he gets out there. I thought this is somebody that is going to be a plug and play guard. But the the Miami Dolphins may given him a shot to play outside before kicking him inside. They’ve done a nice job with two offensive linemen to put in front of Tua Tagovailoa.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: “With a kid like this, you can put him in three different spots and see what happens - guard, right tackle, he’s played a little left tackle. He wasn’t pitted against those big time defensive linemen playing at Louisiana Lafeyette. So there may be a little bit of a transition because of that. It’s all about making Tua great. [Miami’s pick at No. 18] Austin Jackson, developmental left tackle. Robert Hunt is another guy who will have to adjust to the level of competition coming out of Louisana Lafayette. Both those linemen need coaching, maybe a year away. But Robert Hunt’s versatility is a big plus to that Miami Dolphins’ offensive line.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: “Like Cody Ford in last year’s draft, Hunt is a plus athlete with a big man’s frame who could be considered at guard or tackle. Inconsistent footwork and pad level are the primary culprits when he fails to win the rep, but there aren’t any physical limitations that should prevent him from improving in both areas. Pass protection traits are present but getting the skill level up to par is going to take time. He’s a little raw but has the necessary talent to become a solid future starter at right tackle.”

Pro Football Focus: “It’s a shame that Hunt was forced to drop out of the Senior Bowl, as he could have flown up boards with a strong showing there. But even without it, he’s a borderline top-100 player on our board. At 6-foot-5, 336 pounds, Hunt is far more nimble than his size suggests. Getting depth in his pass sets at tackle for the Ragin’ Cajuns came naturally to him, and he only allowed two pressures on 196 pass-blocking snaps this past year before an injury cut his season short.”

Former Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum: “The Dolphins got a starter from Day 1 to protect Tua. He shows a nasty streak in run blocking. He reminds me of Cody Ford by showing the ability to get to the second level.”

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger: “This guy is a road grader. When he gets on you, he doesn’t let you go. I see this guy block longer than anybody in college football. I say put him at guard and let him go to work.”

