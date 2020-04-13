Miami Dolphins reach out to intriguing offensive weapon. And why Tua trade-up losing steam

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday night:

▪ The Dolphins value players who can play multiple positions on defense. But they also, apparently, see appeal in players who can play multiple positions on offense - or a combination of offense and defense.

They signed Elandon Roberts, a linebacker who can also play fullback, thus potentially saving a roster spot. They worked out Nebraska defensive tackle Darrion Daniels both at his natural position on defense and as an offensive linemen.

And they’ve also shown considerable interest in versatile Kentucky receiver/runner Lynn Bowden Jr., according to a Kentucky Wildcats source. The Dolphins invited him to team headquarters for a “30 visit” (one of 30 permitted draft prospect visits), before the league canceled such visits due to the coronavirus. In the aftermath, they’ve arranged a video-conference session with him, according to the Lexington source.

Bowden, who’s 5-11 and 204 pounds, can seemingly do it all - run, catch, even throw.

Last year, Bowden was asked to start the final eight games of his junior season at quarterback, and he helped lead the Wildcats to the Belk Bowl. He also won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most outstanding all-purpose player and received first-team Associated Press All-American all-purpose recognition.

Bowden rushed for 1,468 yards (185 carries, 7.9 per carry) and 13 touchdowns while also leading the Wildcats in receiving (30-348-11.6, one TD in five starts to begin the year) and contributing as a returner (4-53-13.2 on punts, 9-220-24.4 on kickoffs) to finish in the top five nationally in all-purpose yards. He went 6-2 as a quarterback last season and passed sparingly (35 for 74, 403 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions).

Bowden was a second-team All-SEC pick as an all-purpose performer in 2018, leading the team in receiving (67-745-11.1, five TDs), starring as a returner (25-539-21.6 kickoff returns; 5-146-29.9, two punt returns for TDs -- tied for first nationally) and starting 12 of 13 games played.

Two other things stand out:

He averaged a remarkable 22.1 yards on nine career punt returns, including two touchdowns.

And as SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic noted, he led the SEC in third down rushing last season - and was second nationally - with 404 yards on 44 attempts, a 9.2 average.

Only Navy QB Malcolm Perry had more third-down rush yards (533).

“While he’s a slot receiver by position, creative play-callers can use him as a zone-read quarterback and as a gadget receiver for jet sweeps and a variety of short catch-and-run screens,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said.

“He’s not overly sudden or explosive and some teams may want him to prove he can be more than a glorified running back. He’s instinctive, highly competitive and makes big plays. His development as a receiver was slowed due to his move to quarterback in 2019, but his return talent and versatility gives him a chance to contribute immediately as he waits to become a starting slot.”

The view here: Bowden would be an excellent value pick in the middle rounds for Miami.

▪ The notion of the Dolphins trading up to draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has seemed increasingly dubious in recent weeks in light of his injury history. But even if the Dolphins decide they really want Tua, it might not be necessary to move up from No. 5, in light of information gleaned by NBC’s Peter King.

The Chargers, who pick sixth, have consistently been mentioned as one team that might want Tua and might try to jump the Dolphins.

But King wrote on Monday that “a GM friend of [Chargers GM Tom] Telesco’s thinks he’s very high on [Oregon quarterback] Justin Herbert. But head coach Anthony Lynn is legitimately bullish on Tyrod Taylor, and maybe for more than one year.”

The Jaguars, who pick ninth, also have been viewed as a potential threat for Tua. “Not a quarterback, I hear,” King wrote of the Jaguars’ intentions. They really want to give Gardner Minshew a real shot, one FOC (Friend of GM Dave Caldwell) says.”

Carolina, picking seventh, just gave a three-year deal to Teddy Bridgewater.

So if you presume the Chargers want Herbert (a big presumption) and Carolina and Jacksonville aren’t taking a quarterback in the first round, then the next team picking after Miami that really needs a quarterback is New England at 23.

So why exactly would Miami give up assets to trade up for Tua?

▪ There was no way the Dolphins could have known this at the time, but three of the Dolphins’ most important football people (Chris Grier, Brian Flores, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer) have ended up spending more time in person with Auburn players than players from any other school in this draft.

And it will be interesting to see if that results in any Tigers being selected with any of Miami’s 14 draft picks or after the draft. On March 5 in Auburn, Flores and Grier spent hours with defensive tackle Derrick Brown (a top 10 pick), first or second-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, second-round defensive end/tackle Marlon Davidson and mid-round edge defender Nick Coe.

Subsequently, they’ve arranged interviews with offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho Jr. (a potential second-round pick) and receiver Will Hastings, a potential priority free agent who caught 19 passes for 222 yards last season (11.7 per catch).

No team in the league has a better feel for the Auburn players than the Dolphins. We’ll see what it ultimately means.

▪ The Dolphins do such a conscientious job in evaluating players that we’ve found at least one pee-wee coach that a high-ranking Dolphins official reached out to in the process of researching a player. Besides the front office, Brian Flores is very much involved in the research process, as is the entire coaching staff and scouting department.

And senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie has taken a significant role in researching and evaluating players, including those from non-Power 5 schools. The best pick McKenzie made as Oakland’s general manager was drafting All Pro linebacker Khalil Mack out of Buffalo.

▪ The Dolphins expressed interest in signing former Patriots safety Tavon Wilson to a veteran minimum deal, but that appears unlikely because Miami has decent safety depth and there might be more opportunity for him elsewhere. Miami already has Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain and Adrian Colbert and is expected to draft a safety. Steven Parker and Montre Hartage also are under contract.

Wilson started 13 games for the Lions last season and had 98 tackles and a sack. He has eight interceptions in eight seasons - four with New England and then the past four with Detroit. He was drafted in the second round by the Patriots in 2012.

▪ New Dolphins guard Ereck Flowers told WQAM’s Joe Rose and Zach Krantz that he nearly signed with Jacksonville instead of Washington last offseason. Picking the Redskins was a fortuitous move; otherwise, he might not have been able to jump-start his career by moving to guard and playing under Bill Callahan, who Flowers has praised as the best offensive line coach in football.

Flowers told himself last year: “Let’s suck it up and try to play guard.”

Flowers couldn’t be more excited: “I had a conversation with Brian Flores after I signed,” Flowers said. “Upbeat dude. I’ve always wanted to play here. That was my biggest thing coming back here. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I used to work at [Hard Rock Stadium] in high school.”

