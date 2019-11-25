Dolphins plan to stick with player who’s by far the worst in league in key category

Kalen Ballage has the lowest per-carry average in the NFL this century, but the Dolphins aren’t ready to take his starting job.

Ballage, who is averaging 1.9 yards on his 71 carries, will remain the starter for a fourth consecutive game against visiting Philadelphia on Sunday, coach Brian Flores said Monday.

On Sunday against Cleveland, Ballage ran 7 times for 13 yards, and rookie Patrick Laird ran three times for 20 yards. Laird has averaged 5.2 yards on his six carries.

“Kalen is the starter [but] that’s without taking a deep dive into Philadelphia,” Flores said.

Ballage played 24 snaps, with Laird logging 23, Myles Gaskin 16 and fullback Chandler Cox 3.

Ballage’s 1.9 per-carry average not only is worst among 47 qualifiers, but much worse than the player who’s 46th on that list — the Jets’ Le’Veon Bell, who’s averaging 3.2 per carry.

What’s more, the Dolphins are on pace to easily set the NFL record for fewest rushing yards in a season; they have 695 on 3.1 per carry. Conversely, Miami’s opponents have run for 1,630 yards on 4.7 per carry.

“We have to move the ball more consistently early in the game — as long as we move the ball, I don’t care how we get it done,” Flores said when asked about the running game. “We need to play better and move it more consistently.”

INJURY UPDATE

Flores said it’s too early to tell if receivers Jakeem Grant (ankle) or Albert Wilson (rib) would miss the remainder of the season — or even Sunday’s game — with injuries sustained Sunday. Grant did not break his ankle but was seen in a walking boot Sunday.

“Both guys are getting treatment,” Flores said.

The Dolphins, down to two healthy receivers on the 53-man roster, could promote Isaiah Ford from the practice squad this week.

▪ Flores gave no indication that a change would be made at quarterback. He continues to believe Ryan Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins the best chance to win, and reiterated that decisions that will be based on that.

▪ Flores said he thought Julien Davenport played well at left tackle against Cleveland. “He looked better than a week ago,” Flores said.

On the decision to start Davenport and rookie guard Shaq Calhoun against Cleveland, Flores said: “We wanted to give those guys an opportunity.”

The Dolphins opted to play Davenport over J’Marcus Webb and rookie Isiaiah Prince and Calhoun over veterans Evan Boehm, Chris Reed and Keaton Sutherland.

▪ Three Dolphins defensive players added to the 53-man roster last week all received defensive snaps Sunday against Cleveland, with mixed results.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, the team’s fifth-round pick, played seven defensive snaps — and worked on special teams — in his first game since coming off injured reserve after a foot injury in early August.

Rookie defensive tackle Gerald Willis, promoted from the practice squad, logged eight snaps.

And safety Adrian Colbert — who started 12 games for the 49ers during the 2017 and 2018 seasons — played 12 defensive snaps in his first game since Miami plucked him off Seattle’s practice squad.

“It was good for all those guys to get some snaps, get their first plays as Dolphins under their belt,” Flores said. “Each one had good plays and bad plays. Hopefully they’re better next week.”

▪ Linebacker Sam Eguavoen played just nine snaps and defensive end Taco Charlton 15.

With Charlton, it was a matter of bringing him back cautiously after missing a game with an elbow injury.

“That was the plan to ease him back in,” Flores said. “Don’t want to call it a pitch count or snap count. Hopefully he’ll practice and play more next week.”

Linebacker Jerome Baker was the only defensive player who played all 76 snaps.

▪ Since Miami’s bye in Week 4, DeVante Parker has the second-most receiving yards among AFC receivers, with 494, behind only Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill.

For the season, Parker has 46 catches for 695 yards, putting him on pace to catch 67 for 1,011. He needs 49 yards in receptions to surpass his previous career high (744 in 2016). Parker played all 63 offensive snaps Sunday.