Dolphins face looming decision on 3 young players. And feedback on both Fitzpatricks

Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), seen here at training camp on Aug. 5, is still working his way back from an August foot injury. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on the eve of Miami’s Monday night game in Pittsburgh:

▪ The Dolphins can bring two players back this season among the six on injured reserve — linebackers Andre Van Ginkel and James Crawford, offensive linemen Julien Davenport and Danny Isidora, receiver Ricardo Louis and defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter.

And coach Brian Flores believes at least two will be healthy enough to return.

“Yes, I have confidence that we’ll get a couple guys off of that list,” he said. “Which guys it’ll be, we’ll find that out over the coming weeks.”

The two players who return likely will come from that group of Van Ginkel, Ledbetter and Davenport. None has begun practicing with the team.

Miami likes Van Ginkel’s pass-rush skills (12 sacks in two years at Wisconsin) and Ledbetter’s edge setting against the run. But Isidora’s foot surgery and Louis’ knee injury will sideline him for the year. Davenport, who started at left tackle for Houston last season, could be needed if there are injuries along the offensive line.

Van Ginkel is eligible to practice now but isn’t ready physically; he can play beginning Nov. 4 against the Jets.

“He’s doing everything possible to get back,” Flores said. “This is a hard-working kid. He’s not quite there yet, or else he’d be out there but working his way back. We’ll see how this thing kind of shakes, but he’s done a really good job I would say. He’s going through his rehab and that process. He’s in there every morning and he’s still in meetings asking good questions about our opponents. That process of playing in the game, he’s still going through, which I appreciate that.”

Davenport, who sustained a hyperextended knee and small crack in tibia, and Ledbetter (ankle injury) were eligible to begin practicing this week (according to the Dolphins) and can play as early as Nov. 11 against the Colts.

Players can return to practice no earlier than eight weeks after they are placed on injured reserve. When a team wants a player to begin practicing, it must designate him as one of the two players permitted to come off IR.

And once they begin practicing, the Dolphins then have three weeks to decide whether to place them on the 53-man roster or keep them on injured reserve.

▪ According to Pro Football Focus, Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick has the third-worst passer rating against among all safeties who have been targeted with at least 15 passes.

For the season (including two games with Miami), Fitzpatrick has allowed 14 of 18 passes in his coverage area to be caught, with three touchdowns and one interception, and a 133.3 passer rating.

Overall, PFF rates him 68th among 107 qualifying safeties. He had an interception and forced fumble in his first game for the Steelers but none in three games since.

At recent NFL owners meetings in Fort Lauderdale, Steelers owner Art Rooney indicated to me that he supported trading a first-round pick for Fitzpatrick. “Good player,” he said.

▪ Though receiver Albert Wilson hasn’t yet regained his electrifying form from 2018, Flores correctly notes that it takes time for a player to round back into form after significant injuries.

Wilson missed the final nine games last season with a hip injury and missed three games this season with a calf injury. He has eight catches for 50 yards.

“We know what kind of player Albert has been in the past — fast, explosive, playmaking ability,” he said. “I would say a lot of people think you can just jump back in there and be the player you were. It takes a little bit of time, and I think Albert is working his way back.”

▪ Flores mentioned four players the Dolphins would like to continue getting the ball more to:

“Any time a guy has production in games on a consistent basis, we want to keep going to that particular player,” he said. “I think we’ve gotten that from a few guys. DeVante [Parker] comes to mind. Preston Williams comes to mind. Mark Walton comes to mind. Mike Gesicki comes to mind as guys who are starting to come on a little bit. Yeah, when guys have production in games, you want to get them the ball a little bit more. DeVante … has really come on for us these last few weeks and hopefully continues to play at a good clip.”

▪ Even beyond his solid play over the last five quarters, Flores said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is bringing something else to the Dolphins: a stabilizing presence.

“Stabilizing is a good word,” Flores said. “I’d say he’s definitely been that. Just from a — really across the board. Receivers, backs, offensive line — he has a presence about himself and a poise that brings the group together, and it’s something we need right now.”

▪ Though defensive end Taco Charlton has three sacks in four games as a Dolphin, he must do a better job of setting the edge in the running game. Pro Football Focus rates him 98th of 111 edge defenders against the run.

Charles Harris is 96th. Former Dolphin Robert Quinn, now with Dallas, is rated 107th.

“From a consistency standpoint, rush to rush, there are some things he could be doing a lot better,” Flores said. “He’s had some production. There could be more. That just comes with knowing your opponent, knowing the scheme and putting yourself in a good position.”