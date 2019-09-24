Dolphins release a veteran. And a stunning TV rating for Dolphins game

“I think these guys want to win and play well,” Coach Flores said. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to the media at their training facility in Davie on Monday, September 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to the media at their training facility in Davie on Monday, September 23, 2019.

The Dolphins, according to a league source, released veteran defensive end Tank Carradine for the second time in a month Tuesday, leaving Miami with only one defensive lineman or linebacker who has played more than three years in the NFL.

Carradine, who started the first three preseason games for Miami, was released Aug. 31 and then re-signed before the Week 2 game against the Patriots.

He had three tackles playing off the bench against New England but was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, with Miami instead choosing to play Taco Charlton, who was claimed off waivers from Dallas last Thursday.

Though no roster move was announced as of midday Tuesday, the Dolphins have been considering adding a receiver or an offensive lineman to the 53-man roster because of multiple injuries at both positions.

Miami played most of Sunday’s game against Dallas with only three healthy receivers (DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Jakeem Grant) after Allen Hurns left early with a concussion.

It’s unclear if Hurns (who’s in concussion protocol) or Albert Wilson (who missed the past two games with a calf injury) will be able to play Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dolphins also lost two offensive linemen during Sunday’s game, but Flores said both of those players — tackle Jesse Davis (arm) and guard Danny Isidora (foot) — are “upbeat” about their chances of playing Sunday.

Carradine’s release leaves John Jenkins as Miami’s only front seven defender with more than three years of NFL experience.

The Dolphins edge players now include two third-year players in Charles Harris and Charlton, a second-year player who made his NFL debut Sunday (Trent Harris) and a third-year player in Avery Moss, along with third-year linebacker Vince Biegel.

LOW TV RATING

The lopsided nature of the Dolphins’ first few games this season — and the team’s rebuilding strategy — was bound to have an effect on the number of people interested in watching the games.

But even so, the 9.5 local rating for Sunday’s Dolphins-Cowboys game was surprisingly low because it’s rare for any home team to draw a single-digit rating in its own market. Though no records are kept, I cannot recall any Dolphins game on free television registering a rating that low.

That means 9.5 percent of Miami-Fort Lauderdale homes with television sets watched the game on local television. According to nocable.org, one local ratings point in Miami-Fort Lauderdale equals 16,963 homes.

In recent years, Dolphins games have been hovering in the 13 to 16 range for local ratings.

CBS is sending Sunday’s Dolphins-Chargers game to only seven markets: Miami-Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Naples-Fort Myers, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Diego and Yuma, Arizona. Its seventh-string NFL announcing team — Philadelphia Phillies TV voice Tom McCarthy and former Dolphins kicker Jay Feely — will work the game.