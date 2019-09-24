How bad are the Dolphins? Dak Prescott was more worried about chicken nuggets on one play

Amari Cooper said the ‘sky is the limit’ between him and Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, who had two touchdown catches in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, said the sky is the limit on the connection between him and quarterback Dak Prescott. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, who had two touchdown catches in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, said the sky is the limit on the connection between him and quarterback Dak Prescott.

The “Tank for Tua” season — in reference to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, widely considered the top quarterback in next year’s draft class — is in full swing with opponents breezing past the Miami Dolphins so far in the 2019 NFL season.

This past Sunday’s game in Dallas saw just how bad the Dolphins are when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was micced up and relayed his concern for Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets making their return.

Prescott was in the huddle on one play, relaying the play to his teammates before commenting on the nuggets.

““Oh! Spicy nuggets are back,” Prescott said in the video NFL Films posted to Twitter Tuesday. “I might have to stop on the way home.”

Prescott and the Cowboys rolled past the Dolphins 31-6. Opponents have outscored Miami 133-16 in losses to the Ravens, Patriots and Cowboys to start the season.

Wendy’s took spicy chicken nuggets off their menu, before returning Aug. 12 thanks to Chance the Rapper’s tweet asking the company to bring them back, according to USA Today.