Some Dolphins fans could be in dark for preseason opener. And media notes

A quick six-pack of media notes on a Wednesday night:

▪ Barring a last-minute agreement, thousands of South Florida viewers won’t be able to watch the Dolphins-Falcons preseason game on TV on Thursday night because of an ongoing carriage disagreement between CBS and AT&T.

The AT&T owned networks — including DirecTV and AT&T Uverse — stopped carrying CBS stations nationally on July 17 because the sides could not agree on how much money AT&T would pay CBS to carry those networks.

As a result, the Dolphins have agreed to stream the game live on dolphins.com .

There’s no telling when an agreement will be reached.

This is the first time I can recall where nearly every South Florida cable or satellite service subscriber who’s a sports fan is missing something because of a carriage disagreement.

Dish Network subscribers have been without Fox Sports Florida and Fox Sports Sun.

And Comcast, Xfinity and Uverse don’t have deals with ACC Network, which debuts with Clemson-Georgia Tech on Aug. 22. Incidentally, an ESPN spokesperson said unless your TV service has a deal for ACC Net, you cannot watch ACC Network games through Watch ESPN or a computer or handheld device.

▪ Thursday’s game will mark the Dolphins television analyst debut of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, who replaces Nat Moore alongside Dick Stockton and Bob Griese in the CBS-4 booth.

Taylor should be very good, judging from his work as a Sunday Night Football analyst on Westwood One.

Taylor will remain an assistant coach at St. Thomas Aquinas.

“We do it [coaching high school football] for a lot of reasons, the last of which is money,” Taylor said during a lively Fish Tank podcast with former Dolphins receiver O.J. McDuffie and Seth Levit. “Trust me, there’s no money in high school football for assistants. Don’t know about head coaches; I’m sure [Plantation American Heritage head coach and former Dolphins cornerback] Pat Surtain is all right …

“My sons are there. That’s priceless to me. Having a chance to be on the field with them, and picking up another sons, it’s so satisfying.”

The Dolphins won’t use a guest analyst for preseason games on radio, unlike some past years. Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose will call the four games on WQAM-560; Griese joins them for all the regular-season games.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call Miami’s Week 3 preseason home game against Jacksonville nationally on Fox, which will give the Fox crew one game at Hard Rock Stadium this season before returning to work Super Bowl 54 here next February. Lead broadcast crews typically like to visit a stadium where they will call the Super Bowl at least once that season.

The Stockton/Taylor/Griese crew will work CBS-4’s three preseason games.

▪ Some fallout from the major radio changes locally this week: Alex Donno, whose midday show with Josh Friedman was canceled, will continue to appear on the station with a couple of weekly appearances on Zack Duarte’s 790 The Ticket show from 6 to 10 p.m. ... Friedman will no longer appear on the station, but Curtis Stevenson could end up doing some Dolphins programming for the station.

▪ Billy Corben’s and Alfred Spellman’s film, Screwball — focusing on Alex Rodriguez and the Biogenesis scandal — is now streaming on Netflix. Here’s the link. ... Minor-league expert Jim Callis said on MLB Network that the Marlins now “have one of the top-five farm systems in baseball. Lot of arrows pointing up for this farm system right now.” MLB.com and Callis rank the Marlins’ system fourth.

▪ The New York Post reported months ago that even though Marv Albert will return to Turner’s NBA coverage next season, he might be replaced as the lead play-by-play man. We’re told that decision still hasn’t been made. Kevin Harlan and Brian Anderson are options if Albert doesn’t work the Western finals or All-Star Game. ... If you missed it, the NBA’s Christmas games are, in some order, Boston-Toronto, Golden State-Houston, Lakers-Clippers (assuredly one of the two ABC games), Milwaukee-Philadelphia, New Orleans-Denver. The full NBA schedule will be released any day.

▪ Two Panthers notes, one Florida, one Carolina: Our NHL team got only one national TV appearance this season, Feb. 13 against Philadelphia on NBC Sports Network, even though many expect them to be playoff-caliber. ... For the second year in a row, Fox will use Carolina Panthers and former UM tight end Greg Olsen as a game analyst during his bye week, setting the stage for a post-playing career.

Here’s my Wednesday six-pack of UM nuggets.

Here’s what a member of 2018 Dolphins regime said about some of the team’s talent.

