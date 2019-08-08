The CBS vs. AT&T fight is over. Everybody can watch the Dolphins Thursday night

Dolphins plan at quarterback for first pre-season game Miami Dolphins plan at quarterback for the first pre-season game against the Atlanta Falcons, August 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins plan at quarterback for the first pre-season game against the Atlanta Falcons, August 6, 2019.

The standoff between CBS-owned stations and AT&T over carriage on video platforms, including DirecTV, has ended.

Both sides announced it Thursday in a joint statement. So, South Florida’s AT&T U-verse and DirecTV customers can watch Thursday’s Dolphins preseason opener against Atlanta on CBS-owned WFOR-Channel 4.

This new deal, the terms of which weren’t disclosed, covers the 26 CBS-owned stations in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore; CBS Sports Network; and the Smithsonian Channel.