Dolphins great lands prominent broadcasting job with team

Jason Taylor, who was a six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year during a decorated Dolphins career, will join the team’s preseason television broadcasts as an analyst, according to a league source.

Taylor will replace Nat Moore on CBS-4’s Dolphins preseason broadcasts, working alongside Dick Stockton and Bob Griese.

Moore, who willingly relinquished his analyst role to make room for Taylor, will remain the Dolphins’ senior vice president of special projects and alumni relations.

Taylor, 44, has considerable broadcasting experience — as a studio analyst for ESPN in 2012 and NBC Sports Network in 2014, and for the past two seasons, as the primary Sunday Night Football game analyst on Westwood One’s NFL broadcasts.

Taylor also has been working as an assistant coach for Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas’ football team.

Drafted by the Dolphins 73rd overall in 1997, Taylor played his first 11 seasons in Miami, then went to the Redskins for a year, returned to the Dolphins for a season, went to the Jets for one season and then finished his career with Miami in 2011.

The most accomplished pass rusher in Dolphins history, Taylor had 131 of his 139.5 career sacks — and all eight of his interceptions — while wearing a Dolphins uniform.

He’s seventh in NFL history in career sacks, sixth in tackles for loss (151), fourth in fumbles forced (46) and first in fumbles returned for touchdowns (six).

The Stockton/Taylor/Griese booth will call three preseason games — against Atlanta Aug. 8, Tampa Bay Aug. 16 and New Orleans Aug. 29. Fox will nationally televise the Aug. 22 game at home against Jacksonville.

Taylor praised the Dolphins’ acquisition of Josh Rosen and offered strong opinions on other issues during his May charity event.

Meanwhile, thousands of South Florida viewers won’t be able to watch Dolphins preseason games — or any other CBS programming — on television unless CBS and AT&T reach a new carriage agreement.

On Saturday, CBS programming went dark on AT&T owned DirecTV and U-Verse packages after the two sides couldn’t agree on how much AT&T should pay CBS for the right to carry its channels on its satellite and cable TV packages.

The blackout impacts DirecTV and U-Verse viewers in more than a dozen cities, including Miami and New York. Pressure assuredly will mount on both sides to reach a compromise as NFL season approaches.

CORNERBACK SIGNED

The Dolphins signed a cornerback for the second consecutive day, adding former Hialeah American High player David Rivers, who has appeared in three games with Tampa Bay during the past two seasons.

Rivers, 6-2, was on the Dolphins practice squad for nearly three weeks in December 2017 prior to signing with the Buccaneers on Dec. 20 of that season. Undrafted out of Youngstown State, Rivers also spent time with Green Bay and the N.Y. Jets.

To make room on the roster, the Dolphins released Ryan Anderson, an undrafted rookie center out of Wake Forest. Rivers’ signing comes a day after Miami added veteran cornerback Tyler Patmon.

Training camp practices begin at 9:40 am Thursday at the team’s facility at Nova Southeastern University.