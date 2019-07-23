Going to Dolphins training camp? Here’s everything you need to know.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick speaks with reporters after Miami's mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, June, 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick speaks with reporters after Miami's mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, June, 5, 2019.

Football (practice) is back!

Brian Flores and his Miami Dolphins open the franchise’s 54th training camp Thursday, with the first of 11 open practices scheduled in South Florida. All but the Dolphins’ Aug. 3 scrimmage will be held at their Davie headquarters, where covered seating is available. The scrimmage will be held at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins also have two additional practices scheduled with the Buccaneers in Tampa (Aug. 13-14).

Planning on going this weekend? There will be a street festival at camp both days, with inflatables, cheer and alumni autographs, face painting and food trucks.

2019 Dolphins training camp

Where (unless otherwise noted): Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. 7500 Southwest 30th St., Davie.

Dates: July 25, 9:40 a.m.; July 26, 9:40 a.m.; July 27, 9:40 a.m.; July 28, 9:40 a.m.; July 30, 10:30 a.m.; July 31, 9:40 a.m.; Aug. 1, 9:40 a.m.; Aug. 2, 9:40 a.m.; Aug. 3, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium; Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m.; Aug. 6, 9:40 a.m.

Tickets: Free. Available at MiamiDolphins.com.

Parking: Free. Available at the library parking lot, floors 2 and above. First-floor parking is $1 an hour. Enter through the east entrance.

Coaching staff: Brian Flores (head coach); Jim Caldwell (assistant head coach/quarterbacks, on medical leave of absence); Danny Crossman (special teams coordinator); Patrick Graham (defensive coordinator); Chad O’Shea (offensive coordinator); Josh Boyer (defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks); Karl Dorrell (wide receivers); Brendan Farrell (assistant special teams); Pat Flaherty (offensive line); George Godsey (tight ends); Marion Hobby (defensive line); Rob Leonard (linebackers); Tony Oden (safeties); Jerry Schuplinski (assistant quarterbacks); Eric Studesville (running backs); Josh Grizzard (quality control); Mike Judge (quality control); Matt Lombardi (quality control); Tiquan Underwood (quality control); Dave Puloka (head strength and conditioning); Jim Arthur (assistant strength and conditioning).

Major roster additions: Quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen; defensive tackle Christian Wilkins; tackle Jordan Mills; tight end Dwayne Allen; cornerback Eric Rowe.

Key losses: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill; defensive ends Cameron Wake, Andre Branch and Robert Quinn; guard Josh Sitton; wide receiver Danny Amendola; tackle Ja’Wuan James; running back Frank Gore.

Preaseason schedule: Game 1 vs. Falcons, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.; Game 2 at Buccaneers, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Game 3 vs. Jaguars, Aug. 22, 8 p.m.; Game 4 at Saints, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.