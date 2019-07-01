Heat trades Whiteside to Portland for two players, explores Dragic deal

‘I’m still chasing another championship,’ says Pat Riley Pat Riley speaks about his future with the Miami Heat during an interview with Dan Le Batard on ESPN's SportsCenter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pat Riley speaks about his future with the Miami Heat during an interview with Dan Le Batard on ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Heat shipped center Hassan Whiteside to Portland on Monday for center Meyers Leonard and forward Maurice Harkless, a month that gives the Heat additional financial flexibility.

The trade was confirmed by two league sources with direct knowledge.

The Heat had been trying to trade Whiteside for well over a year and found a taker in Portland.

The trade does not help Miami facilitate a sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler because Miami - still well over the salary cap - needs to send away substantial salary in that trade.

In return for Whiteside, Miami gets a young center in Leonard and a serviceable small forward in Harkless, who combined will make $22.8 million, less than the $27.1 million due Whiteside.

The 7-foot-1 Leonard, due $11.3 million in the final year of his contract last season, averaged 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 61 games, in 14.4 minutes per game, for Portland last season. He shot 54.5 percent from the field. He shot 45 percent on threes (50 for 111), a skill the Heat values in its power rotation players.

He has averaged 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in seven seasons, all with Portland.

Harkless, a 6-9 small forward with limited three-point range, averaged 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds last season for Portland, shooting 48.7 percent from the field but 27.5 percent (33 for 120) on three pointers. He has spent the past four seasons with the Trail Blazers after his first three with Orlando. He’s a carreer 32.3 percent shooter on threes.

Harkless, 26, is due $11.3 million in the final season of an expiring contract. He has averaged 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in his seven-year career. Philadelphia drafted him 15th overall out of St. John’s in 2012 and traded him to Orlando six weeks later.

The Heat was determined to move on from Whiteside, who was replaced by Bam Adebayo in the starting lineup last March and averaged just 17.3 minutes per game over his final 19 games.

The Heat gave Whiteside a max four-year, $98 million contract in the summer of 2016, but the Heat never had complete trust in Whiteside because of inconsistent effort, among other factors, according to a team source.

Whiteside ended up playing 324 games for the Heat, averaging 14.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

Meanwhile, the Heat has been trying to trade Dragic in order to fulfill financial obligations needed to complete a sign-and-trade with Butler, a league source with direct knowledge said Monday.





Miami already has a commitment from Butler - and is privately optimistic Butler will end up here - but must resolve the remaining financial component to complete the sign-and-trade transaction with Philadelphia.

The Heat has conveyed to Dragic’s representation that it will attempt to trade Dragic and has offered to work with Dragic’s reps to achieve that.

Though the Heat is exploring options to trade Dragic, his reps - as of Monday morning - weren’t yet actively involved in that process. That is expected to change shortly.

Dragic’s West Coast-based agents were looped into the process very late Sunday night, according to a source close to the Heat.

The Heat thought Dallas would take Dragic, but the Mavericks decided not to do that because they felt they needed financial flexibility to accomplish other things.

That leaves few remaining options for teams that could absorb Dragic’s salary without additional players being involved.

Teams that could acquire Dragic - without any other players involved - into cap space include the Lakers and Clippers (who are both awaiting a decision from Kawhi Leonard) and, of course, Dallas.

But the Clippers have no need for a point guard; they already have two in Patrick Beverley and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Knicks no longer can accommodate a trade for Dragic without other players being involved. They have less than $12 million in cap space after agreeing to terms on Monday with former Heat guard Wayne Ellington on a two-year, $16 million deal.

There are other ways - beyond trading Dragic - that Miami could satisfy cap rules to complete the Butler trade, but they’re complicated.

One option would be trading Kelly Olynyk, Derrick Jones Jr. and -as cap expert Albert Nahmad noted - two among Duncan Robinson, Yante Maten and Kendrick Nunn Jr.

But the Heat told Dallas that it does not want to trade Jones, according to a Mavericks source.

In order to satisfy cap requirements, the Heat needs to send away at least $26.1 million in salaries to pay Butler his $32.7 million first-year max. Philadelphia already has agreed to take Josh Richardson, and he was informed he’s going to the 76ers.

A trade of Richardson ($10.1 million) and Dragic ($19.2 million) would be the simplest way to accomplish that. Trading Dragic and another player for a player or players earning at least $16 million less could also accomplish that, but there are cap challenges.