Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade featured on cover of NBA 2K20 Legend edition. Here’s what it looks like
COMMERCIAL: Budweiser - This Bud’s For 3, Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade’s legendary NBA career has landed him a spot on the cover of NBA 2K20’s Legend edition.
On the cover of the popular basketball video game, the former Heat guard is sporting a black Vice Nights jersey with Miami’s palm trees and skyline in the background.
Wade retired at the end of this past season, his 16th in the NBA. The 37-year-old is a 13-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and 2008 Olympic gold medalist.
“I’ve been blessed to spend 16 years of my life playing the game I love at the highest-level, and to culminate my career by joining NBA greats as an NBA 2K Legend Edition cover star makes me incredibly proud,” Wade said in a press release.
“My family and I love NBA 2K, and I’m truly grateful to all of the fans who have watched me, and played as me, throughout the years.”
Lakers big man Anthony Davis is on the cover of NBA 2K20’s Standard and Deluxe editions.
NBA 2K20 is already available to pre-order. The video game is set to be released on Sept. 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.
Comments