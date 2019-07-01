Dwyane Wade featured on cover of NBA 2K20 Legend edition. Here’s what it looks like

COMMERCIAL: Budweiser - This Bud’s For 3, Dwyane Wade Budweiser's commercial honoring the career of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Budweiser's commercial honoring the career of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade’s legendary NBA career has landed him a spot on the cover of NBA 2K20’s Legend edition.

On the cover of the popular basketball video game, the former Heat guard is sporting a black Vice Nights jersey with Miami’s palm trees and skyline in the background.

Wade retired at the end of this past season, his 16th in the NBA. The 37-year-old is a 13-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and 2008 Olympic gold medalist.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHEESH! Incredibly honored to be on the cover of @NBA2K... Excited to watch this next generation compete! Meanwhile I'll be on the sticks!! Let's get it #NBA2K20 #Next #Preorder https://t.co/h7UV50rUNJ pic.twitter.com/xamM8oedvP — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 1, 2019

“I’ve been blessed to spend 16 years of my life playing the game I love at the highest-level, and to culminate my career by joining NBA greats as an NBA 2K Legend Edition cover star makes me incredibly proud,” Wade said in a press release.

“My family and I love NBA 2K, and I’m truly grateful to all of the fans who have watched me, and played as me, throughout the years.”

Lakers big man Anthony Davis is on the cover of NBA 2K20’s Standard and Deluxe editions.

NBA 2K20 is already available to pre-order. The video game is set to be released on Sept. 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL