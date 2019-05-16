Dolphins make flurry of moves, part ways with a former draft pick, lose WR to injury

Brian Flores on helping the Miami Dolphins win: ‘There’s definitely bumps in the road’ Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about his plan to help the team win games during a press conference in Davie, Florida, on Monday, February 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about his plan to help the team win games during a press conference in Davie, Florida, on Monday, February 4, 2019.

The Dolphins parted ways with a former fifth-round pick and added two interior linemen in a flurry of roster moves on Thursday.

Miami signed guard/center Kyle Fuller and center Tony Adams, and also, as reported by The Miami Herald on Wednesday, agreed to a deal with veteran edge rusher Nate Orchard.

To create room on the roster, the Dolphins released guard/former fifth-round pick Isaac Asiata with an injury and placed former Browns receiver Ricardo Louis on injured reserve with what a league source said was a season-ending knee injury.

The Dolphins also waived undrafted rookie center Kirk Barron.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fuller, the Texans’ seventh-round pick out of Baylor in 2017, played nine games for Houston, with two starts, in 2017.

He began 2018 on the Texans’ practice squad, but was signed on Dec. 11 by the Redskins, who played him in two late-season games. Washington cut him last month, and Fuller impressed the Dolphins in a tryout this week. Miami envisions the 6-5, 307-pound Fuller competing at guard and center.

Adams, 6-2 and 315 pounds, signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State last spring, was released and spent five games on New England’s practice squad last season. At NC State, he earned second-team all ACC honors as a senior in 2017 and finished his career as the school’s record-holder for most snaps by an offensive lineman (3,358).

Orchard, 6-4 and 255 pounds and a 2015 Cleveland Browns second-round pick out of Utah, has five sacks, 69 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five passes defended, one interception, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles in 38 games. Please read more about him in my Wednesday story here.

Asiata, who was dealing with an undisclosed injury, ended up appearing in only two games as a Dolphin – one each of the past two seasons. He impressed at times in preseason last year with his run blocking but never gained the trust of the coaching staff.

Louis’ knee injury is the latest adversity for the former Miami Beach High star.

The former fourth-round pick of the Browns signed with Miami in April after missing the 2018 season with a neck injury. Also last year, his uncle, Jackson Dunois, a Miami corrections officer who raised Louis, died after a brief battle with lung cancer. “It happened so suddenly,” Louis said last month.

Louis is not eligible to return this season. His injury leaves third-year player Isaiah Ford, former AAF player Reece Horn and undrafted rookies Preston Williams and Trenton Irwin competing for a potential sixth receiver spot on the roster, behind Albert Wilson, Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant and Brice Butler.

Meanwhile, Barron is off the Dolphins just a week after the team signed him following its rookie minicamp.