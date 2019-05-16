Miami Dolphins
Podcast: What to make of the Miami Dolphins after their first open OTA practice
Dolphins QB Josh Rosen is learning the playbook and where to find the bathroom
You can learn a surprising amount from one 90-minute Dolphins practice.
You can get a sense for the offense and defense the new coaches will run.
You can get a sense if the offensive line looks appreciably better than the season before.
You can get a sense if the whole of the pass rush will be better than the sum of its parts.
You can get a sense if Brian Flores meant what he said about the Dolphins being the most-disciplined and best-conditioned team in the league.
But who are we kidding?
You just want to hear about the quarterback battle.
We get into all of that and more in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.
