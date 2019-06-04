Here’s where Dolphins’ quarterback battle stands with two days left in offseason program

‘I just want to play football and compete,’ says Josh Rosen on being traded to Miami Quarterback Josh Rosen talks about being traded to the Miami Dolphins during a press conference at the team’s training facility in Davie on Monday, April 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Quarterback Josh Rosen talks about being traded to the Miami Dolphins during a press conference at the team’s training facility in Davie on Monday, April 29, 2019.

For Dolphins fans hoping that Josh Rosen would come in and immediately seize the starting quarterback job, you will be disappointed.

It’s not that Rosen has been bad.

It’s just that Ryan Fitzpatrick has been better.

That was again the case Tuesday in the first day of three-day mandatory minicamp to complete the offseason program.

As has been the case in the three previous practices that were open to reporters, Fitzpatrick took the first snaps with the starters in team drills. And as has been the case in those previous practices, Fitzpatrick appeared to have the better day.

Fitzpatrick began team drills in Tuesday’s session with a perfectly placed deep ball to DeVante Parker, who made the catch. He followed that up with a nifty 25-yard pass to Jakeem Grant on the sidelines.

Later, Fizpatrick threw a laser to Mike Gesicki, who made a great catch against Minkah Fitzpatrick in the corner of the end zone. And though Fitzpatrick was far from perfect — he overthrow an open Gesicki on a deep route — he didn’t make any foolish throws that were intercepted.

The same couldn’t be said for Josh Rosen, who threw an interception to Jalen Davis in the end zone that might have been returned 100-plus yards for a touchdown if this were a game. It marked the third time in four practices open to the media that Rosen threw a red-zone interception. That’s uncharacteristic of him, considering he threw seven touchdowns and no interceptions in the red zone for the Arizona Cardinals in games last season.

Rosen made some nice throws during practice — many of his passes were dump-offs or short patterns — and appears to have at least somewhat improved his accuracy on sideline throws. (Rosen’s accuracy in the middle of the field is generally very good.)

He also threw a well-placed pass to Parker in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown in red-zone drills. But Rosen’s deep ball to Preston Williams got caught up in the wind before Chris Lammons was called for pass interference on the play.

Third-string quarterback Jake Rudock threw an interception to Xavien Howard — who returned it for a touchdown — but also delivered a well-thrown 30-yard pass to Williams.

Part of Tuesday’s practice unfolded during a downpour.

BUTLER INJURED

Veteran receiver Brice Butler walked off the field gingerly with what appeared to be a leg injury and eventually went to the locker room after being examined by a trainer. The Dolphins previously lost veteran receiver Ricardo Louis for the season because of a knee injury.

Butler has been battling with undrafted rookies Williams and Trenton Irwin, incumbent Isaiah Ford and Alliance of American Football alumnus Reece Horn for a fifth and possibly sixth receiving job.

▪ Jesse Davis said he took snaps at right tackle Tuesday for the first time this offseason, after playing right guard during nine voluntary practices. Davis said he’s OK playing tackle or guard.

Jordan Mills later took some snaps at right tackle Tuesday and didn’t fare well against Nate Orchard.

Rookie Michael Deiter and veteran Chris Reed likely would play guard if Davis ends up at tackle.

▪ Receiver Kenny Stills missed practice with what a source deemed was nothing major. Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, receiver Albert Wilson, linebacker Chase Allen, defensive tackle Jamayus Pittman and former Boise State undrafted rookie cornerback Tyler Horton also were sidelined with injuries.

▪ Flores likes what he has seen in defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, who was coming on strong last season before sustaining a season-ending foot injury in the Patriots game.

“He’s got good size, does a good job staying on his feet,” Flores said. “At that position, it’s hard to evaluate without putting pads on. [But] he’s getting in better condition. In terms of beating protection, he’s starting to understand that. If he continues on doing what he’s doing, he’s going to be OK.”

▪ The staff has had linebacker Jerome Baker put on a few pounds to 227, even though that’s still light by linebacker standards. He’s expected to be asked to rush the quarterback more.

▪ Flores, the Patriots’ de facto defensive coordinator last season, plans to attend the New England Patriots ring ceremony Thursday night at the Boston area home of Patriots owner Bob Kraft. Flores will fly to Boston after Dolphins’ third and final minicamp practice on Thursday.

“I have a lot of really good relationships in New England,” he said. “My wife is definitely happy to go up there. If you know anything about me, we will work on Thursday and head up to Boston, celebrate that and be back Friday. It will be good to see old friends.”