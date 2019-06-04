The absolute on Reshad Jones as Dolphins mandatory minicamp begins

Brian Flores: ‘It’s about getting 11 guys on the same page’ Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Reshad Jones is back.

Jones, the two-time Pro Bowl safety, reported to Dolphins headquarters Tuesday for the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters that Jones showed up “in really good shape.”

“I’m really looking forward to working with him,” Flores continued. “He was excited to get into meetings and practice.”

Jones was conspicuously absent from the team for the past few months, electing to skip the team’s voluntary offseason conditioning program. Why? Neither the Dolphins nor Jones had not said.

But skipping this week’s camp would have cost him some $88,000 in fines. And Jones was not about to part with that.

Jones is the Dolphins’ highest-paid player in 2019, owed $13 million in base salary — including $11 million guaranteed. That contract makes him basically impossible to cut, and very hard to trade, without the Dolphins taking one a good chunk of that money.

Flores, who said last week that there are “no sacred cows in the NFL,” met with Jones before practice.

