Dolphins continue trench work, add Wisconsin guard Michael Deiter in Round 3

Miami Dolphins take Wisconsin Badgers center Michael Deiter as 78th overall pick. General Manager Chris Grier comments on the Miami Dolphins taking Wisconsin Badgers center Michael Deiter as 78th overall pick in the NFL Draft Friday, April 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK General Manager Chris Grier comments on the Miami Dolphins taking Wisconsin Badgers center Michael Deiter as 78th overall pick in the NFL Draft Friday, April 26, 2019.

It took three rounds, but the Dolphins finally addressed the offensive line in the 2019 draft.

They entered the night with many needs.

But on the plus side, they landed a player who could fill a number of them.

That’s Michael Deiter, a Wisconsin guard-center-tackle, taken with the 78th overall pick.

“Super excited,” Deiter said. “I’m just happy it happened. Can’t wait to get down there and get to work.”

Deiter, who played left tackle, left guard and center at Wisconsin, is 6-foot-5, 309 pounds. He earned second-team All-American honors as a senior.

He had an inkling the Dolphins needed a lineman, “but at the end of the day, you have no idea. ... I can’t wait to get to work.”





What did the Dolphins like the most?

“Consistency and toughness.”

How tough?

He appeared in an absurd 54 consecutive games in college, playing through a host of maladies including a high ankle sprain.

“The biggest lesson is you’ve got to know when you’re injured and know when you’re hurt.”

His scouting report from NFL Network’s Lance Zierein?

“Durable, capable guard/center prospect who knows how to play the game but might lack the athletic elements needed to become a full-time starter on the next level. Dieter’s experience in a variety of pro-style rushing schemes and his overall technique work are in his favor while his experience across the line offer flexibility that could lock him into an NFL roster as an early backup with the potential to step in and start if needed.”

Grier would not commit to a position for Deiter, but he’s obviously not going to play left tackle or center.

The logical landing place for Deiter is left guard, leaving Jesse Davis and Chris Reed to battle at right guard.

That still leaves a big hole at right tackle, where Zach Sterup has worked during training camp. Perhaps help will come in Day 3. Perhaps in free agency.

But don’t count out the possibility of Deiter getting a look or two there, as well.

“I would need a week and I would feel comfortable enough to compete at that position and be serviceable,” he insisted.