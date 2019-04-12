Heat learns its likely draft position, pending draft lottery results

Miami Heat vice president Alonzo Mourning checks his cell phone before NBA basketball draft lottery in May of 2015. The Heat will participate in the May 14 lottery for the second time in three years. AP

The Heat on Friday finished second of three teams in a random drawing to determine draft order among the teams with the best record among non-playoff teams.

The result is that the Miami will pick 13th in the June 20 NBA Draft unless it overcomes long odds and moves into the top four during the May 14 NBA Draft lottery. The Heat could move to 14th if Sacramento overcomes odds and lands a top four pick but the Heat doesn’t.

The Heat, as a result, will pick 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 13th or 14th in the draft.

A drawing was necessary because the Heat, Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings all finished 39-43.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Charlotte won that tiebreaker and will pick 12th if it doesn’t move up in the lottery. The Heat finished behind Charlotte but ahead of Kings in that drawing, meaning Miami likely will pick 13th. The Kings must convey their pick to Boston or Philadelphia.

But the result of Friday’s drawing does not significantly affect the Heat’s chances of landing a top four pick in the June 20 draft.

The Heat, Kings and Hornets all have a roughly one percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft during the May 14 lottery and a 4.7 percent chance of securing a top four pick.

For the first time, the NBA Draft lottery will determine the order of the top four picks, instead of the top three. Teams will then pick in inverse order of record.

Duke forward Zion Williamson is expected to be the top overall pick, with Murray State point guard Ja Morant and Duke shooting guard R.J. Barrett expected to go 2-3 in some order.

There are various candidates for the fourth overall pick, including Virginia power forward DeAndre Hunter, Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland, Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver and Duke small forward Cam Reddish.

As perspective on who could be available if Miami ends up picking in the early teens, Jonathan Givnoy, ESPN’s NBA draft analyst, rates these as the ninth through 16th best draft-eligible players: Texas center Jaxson Hayes, North Carolina shooting guard Coby White, Indiana small forward Romeo Langford, Gonzaga power forward Brandon Clarke, Southern California shooting guard Kevin Porter (who declared for the draft on Friday), Kentucky power forward P.J. Washington and North Carolina small forward Nassir Little.

The Heat also owns its first-round pick in the 2020 draft. But Miami’s 2021 first-round pick is now owed the Clippers, through Phoenix and Philadelphia, from the 2015 Goran Dragic trade. That pick is unprotected.

The Heat does not have a second-round pick any of the next four years.

Here were the players who were drafted 13th overall this century:

2017 Donovan Mitchell, Louisville – Denver Nuggets



2016 Georgios Papagiannis, Greece – Phoenix Suns



2015 Devin Booker, Kentucky – Phoenix Suns



2014 Zach LaVine, UCLA – Minnesota Timberwolves



2013 Kelly Olynyk, Gonzaga – Dallas Mavericks



2012 Kendall Marshall, UNC – Phoenix Suns



2011 Markieff Morris, Kansas – Phoenix Suns



2010 Ed Davis, UNC – Toronto Raptors



2009 Tyler Hansbrough, UNC – Indiana Pacers



2008 Brandon Rush, Kansas – Portland Trail Blazers



2007 Julian Wright, Kansas – New Orleans Hornets



2006 Thabo Sefolosha, Switzerland – Philadelphia 76ers



2005 Sean May, North Carolina – Charlotte Bobcats



2004 Sebastian Telfair, Lincoln HS (New York) – Portland Trail Blazers



2003 Marcus Banks, UNLV – Memphis Grizzlies



2002 Marcus Haislip, Tennessee – Milwaukee Bucks



2001 Richard Jefferson, Arizona – Houston Rockets



2000 Courtney Alexander, Fresno State – Orlando Magic

Please check back shortly for comments from Udonis Haslem and Goran Dragic, who are expected to speak with reporters late Friday afternoon or early evening.