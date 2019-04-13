Pat Riley explains why Heat is ‘right at the launching pad right now’

From left to right, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks with Heat president Pat Riley during a training camp practice in Boca Raton. Miami has missed the playoffs two of the past three years. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Heat president Pat Riley addressed the state of the franchise in his season-ending press conference Saturday afternoon.

Here’s some of what he had to say ...

▪ Riley looked back at why this current Heat roster was put together: “It was time to move on from being or searching for room. … To move into a two or three-year window with the young players that we drafted and others that we thought were on-the-brink-to-make-it veterans. What we found out was that we had a very competitive team.” But Riley said it was a “some of the time thing” and other times a “none of the time thing.”

*As for what Riley had to say about the Heat’s individual players, including Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters and Goran Dragic, here’s a rundown from Barry Jackson*

▪ Riley believes the Heat’s future is bright: “Whether you believe me or not, I think we’re right at the launching pad right now. It took us a couple years to pay off our student debt, our loans.” Notes having seven of the next eight first-round picks as one reason why he’s optimistic.”

As presently constructed, the Heat does not have cap space this summer but is poised to have more than $40 million in space in the summer of 2020 when the contracts of Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic expire. Both players hold player options for 2019-20.

▪ To those who want the Heat to tank, Riley said: “First of all, it’s hard to do that. You got to really be bad to do that. … It’s hard to really finish in the bottom five.” Riley made it clear again the Heat will not tank for hopes of a better draft pick.

▪ Riley said he can “absolutely” tell Heat fans that he will be not leaving to join the Lakers’ front office after Magic Johnson’s departure. “There’s no doubt that I have a history with that team,” he said. “I have a lot of friends inside the organization. ... But I’m not going to be a part of that.”

▪ Is it a harder sell for the Heat without Dwyane Wade or another face of the franchise type player? “I think our fans are sophisticated enough where every now and then you’re going to have an adjustment,” Riley said. “… I think we’ve built the base. We have now gotten out of debt, we have our draft choices.”

Riley: “Don’t make any conclusions about next year that we’re stuck and there are certain contracts we can’t get out of. That would be foolish.”

▪ Riley said: “We weren’t thinking of room after we just lost [Kevin] Durant and [Gordon] Hayward. At that time, we weren’t thinking about 2020. We were thinking about having that 30-11 team come back.”

Riley revealed if the Heat had gotten Gordon Hayward in free agency in 2017, he had a deal with James Johnson and Dion Waiters for two years instead of the four-year deals they got when Hayward signed with Boston.

▪ Riley: “We’ve also had some real adversity, untimely.” Riley said he thought if Chris Bosh had stayed healthy, he believed the Heat has a “finalist team” after trading for Goran Dragic.

▪ On not making the playoffs, Riley said: “This was very disappointing. The coaching staff did everything they could. They’re hard working, they’re good men. They prepare and they care. … I want all of them to go home for two weeks and just do nothing, but fill up notebooks though of how we can improve.” Riley added that he’s going to bring notebooks to Malibu, Calif., to fill them up with his own ideas this offseason.

▪ Riley: “This has not come together like I thought it would.” Riley said he believed the team “for sure” would have been in the top half of the Eastern Conference this season.

▪ Is the Heat in a position to acquire a disgruntled star via trade? “It doesn’t make any difference what we have the ability to do,” Riley answered. “We can want anything, but it doesn’t make any difference. It’s up to the player. It’s up to them to choose where they want to go.

“If a player really wants to get somewhere, all they have to do is make it known.”

▪ As expected, Riley was not pleased with the Heat’s 19-22 home record. “How we lost games at home really upset me,” he said.

