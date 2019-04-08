This ex-Browns wide receiver with local roots latest free agent to join the Dolphins

Brian Flores: ‘It’s about getting 11 guys on the same page’ Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Ricardo Louis is coming home.

The wide receiver from Miami Beach who missed the entire 2018 NFL season with a neck injury is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

Louis is available because the Browns cut him last week.

The former fourth-round pick out of Auburn has caught 45 passes for 562 yards since entering the league in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games for the Browns in 2017, injuring his neck late in the season. The issue did not heal on its own, and Browns doctors deemed surgery was necessary last summer.

Louis joins an already crowded wide receiver room, and will presumably compete with Brice Butler and Isaiah Ford for the No. 5 spot on the team. It’s also possible the Dolphins keep six receivers.

Barring injury or a trade, Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant all seem to be locked into roster spots, making receiver on paper the deepest position on the team.