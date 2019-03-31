Dolphins eying some under-the-radar QBs in case they don’t end up with top 5 arms in draft

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Sunday night:

▪ The Dolphins have had at least some degree of contact with the top five quarterbacks in the draft: Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock, Duke’s Daniel Jones and West Virginia’s Will Grier.

But they’re also checking out other lower-profile young arms in case they don’t end up with any of those five in the draft.

For instance, the Dolphins have closely been evaluating North Dakota State’s Easton Stick since attending one of his first practices last August. And for ND State’s Pro Day last Thursday, Miami sent two scouts and former backup quarterback Matt Moore, who is spending time with the Dolphins front office as he mulls a player personnel career.

Stick led NDSU to three FCS championships in four years. Last year, he completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,752 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions while scoring 17 touchdowns on the ground and rushing for 677 yards on 5.8 per carry.

He won the Walter Payton Award as the top player in FCS last season.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein calls Stick a “revered team leader whose tenure was marked by consistency and success. Stick was a dual-threat quarterback within his team’s offensive scheme, but he lacks the wiggle to wear that label as comfortably in the NFL. He’s mobile both inside and outside the pocket and has the ability to work with timing from the pocket. His lack of arm talent and his struggles during practices at the Shrine Game will likely work against him.”

▪ Meanwhile, the Dolphins have booked a Friday workout with Troy Williams, a former top recruit and Utah quarterback who was out of football last year.

According to a source, the Dolphins were impressed with Williams when he threw at Southern Cal’s and Utah State’s pro days in recent weeks and were intrigued enough to invite him to their headquarters for an audition.

Williams, once rated the nation’s No. 1 dual threat quarterback by Rivals, began his college career at Washington and then transferred to Utah. He threw for 2757 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2016, but played in just six games in 2017, with two touchdowns and four picks.

He had workouts with the Seahawks and Chargers last year but didn’t sign.

▪ Among the interesting prospects also auditioning for the Dolphins on Friday: James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland, a Royal Palm Beach product who had 14 interceptions the past three seasons, including four last year.

This regime is open to selecting small school players.

▪ While Corey Gaynor continues working as UM’s first-string center, his brother – TCU center Chris Gaynor – will work out for the Dolphins on Friday.

Chris Gaynor, who came to TCU from Dodge Community College, was coached by assistant coach Aaron Feis, one of 17 people killed in the 2018 shootings at Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

“He had a huge impact on me,” Chris told The Fort Worth Star Telegram. “Coach Feis was there from my freshman year to senior year, coached my brother, coached my cousin, so ultimately he coached three generations of my family.”

▪ We keep hearing the Dolphins hold Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell in high regard. Not sure if he would be the pick at 13, but he’s definitely in the mix. He could be available a few spots later, but there’s no guarantee of that.

▪ According to SB Nation, Missouri receiver Emanuel Hall canceled a private workout for the Dolphins. The Dolphins have been poking around on speedy receivers.

His 22.4 yards per reception last season (37 catches for 828 yards) would have ranked second in the country if he had played enough games to qualify.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein calls him a “one-trick pony at Missouri with impressive turbo boost to rocket past cornerbacks and take the top off of defenses. Hall’s transition into the NFL could be slowed by the challenge of physical press corners with good top-end speed, but his athleticism and short-area quickness should allow him to counter as a three-level route-runner with more exposure to an NFL route tree. It could take time, but he has the size and speed to become a low-volume, high-impact” second or third receiver.”





