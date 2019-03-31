Dolphins bringing in a Big 10 prospect at need position

With NFL teams permitted to bring a maximum of 30 prospects to their team headquarters, the Dolphins aren’t using all of their visits only on players expected to be selected in the first two days of the draft.

They’re also summoning later-round picks that intrigue them, including -- according to a league source -- Wisconsin defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu, a 6-2, 346-pound nose tackle with good footwork, agility and upper body strength. He’s expected to be a mid-to-late round pick.

The Dolphins are looking for a run stuffer who could anchor their defense at nose tackle when they play a 3-4 front and fit in as a 4-3 defensive tackle as well.

Sagapolu had 23 tackles (including 4.5 for loss) and two sacks in eight games last season before an arm injury in November ended his season.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

“He was playing real good and he has done that for a long time,” Wisconsin coach Paul Cryst said at the time of his injury.

He ended up playing in 44 games and starting 26 at Wisconsin and had six sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Two Clemson defense tackles – Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence – would be first-round options for Miami, more likely if Miami trades down slightly from No. 13.





Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver is a serious candidate if he’s available at No. 13. Oliver said the Dolphins were “a little hard on me” on him during their interview, in the sense of making him break down a lot of film.

Notre Dame’s Jerry Tillery would be a potential defensive tackle option at No. 48 if still available.

And the Dolphins have checked out a bunch of other defensive tackles, including UCF’s Trysten Hill, who’s a potential second-day pick.

Please check back late tonight for a six-pack of more Dolphins notes.