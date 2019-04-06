Winslow: “We’ll see what our heart is really about the next few games” with much on line

Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) and Dwyane Wade (3) talk in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena on March 13. Those two will be at the epicenter of the Heat’s playoff push over the final days of the season. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Some might say after this much time together, we already know all we need to know about the capabilities of this Heat roster.

Not so, one Heat player suggested.

From Justise Winslow’s perspective, more will be gleaned from how the Heat responds, over the next few days, to this five team race for three playoff spots.

“We will see what our connection and what our heart is really about the next few games,” Winslow said late Friday night, after a Heat loss in Minnesota. “It’s a lot of fun. Our backs are against the wall. I’m excited for the challenge. I’m not holding my head down after this [loss].

“We still have a possibility to make the playoffs. I’m locked in right now. I’m excited. This is what you want as a competitor. It’s put up or shut up. It seems like our backs are against the wall, but this is where you find out what you’re made of. All the countless hours in the gym and film sessions. This is what it comes down to.”

The Heat, which enters Saturday ninth in the East, would make the playoffs if it wins its final three games at Toronto on Sunday, home against Philadelphia on Tuesday and at Brooklyn on Wednesday, for reasons explained here.

Miami also would win three-team tiebreakers involving itself, Detroit and Brooklyn and four-team tiebreakers involving those teams and Charlotte.

“You still control your own destiny,” Kelly Olynyk said. “You’ve just got to win the next game. That’s the only thing that matters right now. We’re still in that driver’s seat. We just have to keep driving.”

Though Miami has lost three in a row, Olynyk doesn’t expect the Heat to wilt in such pressure situations.

“I’ve been in win or go home games; almost everybody in here has,” Olynyk said. “That’s what being a competitor and game of basketball is about. You want to play in those games. It’s part of the fun of competitive sports.”

As Dion Waiters said: “Let’s get it. The pressure is on, let’s get it.”

Among the five teams competing for the three spots, only Brooklyn plays Saturday; the Nets have a 5 p.m. game at Milwaukee.

The Heat enters the day one full game behind the Nets and Pistons and 1.5 behind the No. 6 Magic. And No. 9 Charlotte is just one game back of the Heat after beating Toronto.

“You want to win in the playoffs, you have to learn how to win pressure games and games with expectations and consequences in the regular season,” Erik Spoelstra said. “Our backs are fully against the wall. This is an awesome experience for our team. You have to embrace this and find a way to rise to the challenge.”

Dwyane Wade, entering perhaps the final days of his career, doesn’t know what to expect.

“No doubt it’s a tough schedule,” he said. “We’ve got to play very good against these teams to win. We have to play some of our best basketball.”

ROLE CHANGE FOR WINSLOW





After playing much of the past three months at point guard, Winslow started at small forward on Friday in place of injured Josh Richardson.

That meant less ball-handling responsibility.

“I’m used to playing without the ball as well,” he said. “I’m versatile. I know how to play the game the right way. It’s not much of an adjustment to me.

“When I came here, I was off the ball. I have been off the ball for 3 1 /2 years. I’ve learned how to play, how to cut, how to move without the ball. Of course, with the ball I’m most comfortable. I’m not going to have the ball the whole game. I understand that. It’s not really an adjustment playing off the ball for me. It’s understanding the other guys out there, what my team needs from me.”

Winslow – who had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal, a block and four turnovers in 37 minutes on Friday - said beyond less ball-handling, not much changes when he moves from point guard to small forward.







“My teammates expect me to be aggressive and shoot with confidence and be myself, which is playmaking in the lane and make other people better and knock down open shots,” he said. “It’s not that big of a difference for me.”

Waiters also likes the chance to play with Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters. They’ve played just 50 minutes together all season, with the score even between the Heat and opponent when those three are on the floor.

“We’ve been hit by a lot of injuries this year so we haven’t had a chance to all play together,” he said. “We’re all unselfish, we all know how to play the game. It’s been a lot of fun. I really enjoy playing with those two guys.”





WADE NEARS MARK

Wade has scored in double figures in 15 consecutive games, one away from Chris Gatling’s Heat record set in 1996.





He reached the 1000 point mark Friday and is one of only six NBA players to reach that figure off the bench this season.

