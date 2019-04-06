Pierce says he’s better than Wade, and Wade needed stars to win. Wade responds.

Heat’s Dwyane Wade struggles for the ball with the Celtics’ Paul Pierce as Udonis Haslem (40), Chris Bosh (1), and LeBron James watch at the TD Bank Garden in Boston on Oct. 26, 2010. Pierce said Friday he had a better career than Wade, prompting a response from Wade. Miami Herald

Given a second shot to address the topic in ESPN’s studio early Saturday morning, Paul Pierce stood by his assertion that he had a better career than Dwyane Wade, emphasizing a point he made on ESPN’s NBA studio show earlier in the evening.

“When I’m 24, 25, give me Shaq, LeBron [James], [Chris] Bosh, I would be sitting on four or five NBA championships, easy [instead of one],” Pierce said.

“If I had K.G. [Kevin Garnett] and Ray [Allen], if we played together back in 2003 and ‘04, it would be a no-brainer. You have to be lucky to be blessed with other great players…. Wade didn’t win without LeBron, Bosh, Shaq [O’Neal]. You can’t do it by yourself.

“People only remember my Big Three era [with Garnett and Allen in Boston]. People forget early 2000s, my matchups with the Nets, Jason Kidd, Allen Iverson, 45 in the closeout game. [Playoff game against] Indiana, 28 in the second half. I had a lot of stuff people didn’t get a chance to see before Twitter or Instagram. Go to Youtube, see early 2000 Paul Pierce.”

Asked who had the better career, Pierce said: “That’s easy. Off the bat, me.”

Wade made clear how he feels about the matter on Twitter late Friday night.

Wade retweeted this tweet from Chris Martin Palmer – Lamar Odom’s biographer:

“Paul Pierce embarrassing himself.

DWade

13 All Stars

8 times All-NBA

3 times All-Defense

3 rings

Pierce

10 All-Stars

4 times All-NBA

0 All-Defense

1 Ring

And Wade said of Palmer’s tweet: “Once again you said it better than I could!”

And Wade added the same line when he retweeted Nets player Jared Dudley’s comment about Pierce: “Cocaine is a hell of a drug. Both had great careers but DWade is the third best shooting guard of all time.”

Wade has averaged 22.0 points in his career, Pierce 19.7.

Pierce said there are no hard feelings: “This is love. It’s a debate. We both want to be in the room” of all-time greats.

