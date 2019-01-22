Canes intrigued by Wade’s son Zaire. ‘They’re interested.’

There’s at least a chance this might not be the final season watching a Wade perform on a large South Florida stage.

While Dwyane Wade flourishes in the final season of his Hall of Fame career with the Heat, the University of Miami quietly has been evaluating Wade’s oldest son, Zaire, a junior guard at Plantation American Heritage, according to multiple people with direct knowledge.

“They’re interested,” Dwyane Wade told me, adding that UM has watched Zaire in person.

Wade said to this point, Zaire’s only scholarship offer is from Nebraska.

But “there are a bunch of schools recruiting him,” Wade said.

UM hasn’t offered Zaire a scholarship — the Canes are still in the evaluation stage — but it is intrigued, and he’s definitely on the Canes’ radar. They have watched him closely in recent weeks and have high regard for the Wade family.

A coach on the youth basketball circuit (who has no affiliation with UM) said Zaire is “a combo guard — aggressive, can slash, athletic, has long arms. Has toughness. Great kid. He’s undersized a bit now to play [shooting guard], but it will be interesting to see him develop as his body grows.”

That coach said Zaire, who’s listed at 6-2, is undoubtedly a Division I player.

The Nebraska offer last August was meaningful not only because it was Zaire’s first but also because Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union, Zaire’s stepmother, was born in Omaha and grew up a Cornhuskers fan.

Wade scored 32 points in an overtime loss to Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna on Monday.





Zaire had some good moments last summer playing for Each 1 Teach 1, one of Nike’s perennially most talented teams, in the Elite Youth Basketball League. He scored on Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. in a pickup game.

According to wadeelite.com, Zaire - during that summer circuit - averaged 9.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 57.2 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from the free-throw line.