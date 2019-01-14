NCAA committee upholds decision, Dewan Hernandez has one last hope to rejoin team

Dewan Hernandez hit another NCAA roadblock on Monday, but the University of Miami forward will take his eligibility appeal one more step in hopes of rejoining the team this season.
An NCAA legislative committee on Monday upheld two previous rulings that said Hernandez, a junior, had a relationship with aspiring agent Christian Dawkins, one of three defendants found guilty of fraud after an FBI investigation into college basketball’s relationship with sneaker companies.
According to his attorney, Jason Setchens, Hernandez has one more chance to have the decision overturned. He and the school will file paperwork to the student-athlete reinstatement committee and hope to get an answer before Saturday’s noon home game against against No. 13 North Carolina.
Hernandez, who changed his surname from Huell to Hernandez this season, was one of 19 players listed by Dawkins in an email detailing a business plan to pay prospective NBA players last season. The e-mail said Dawkins played to pay Hernandez $500 per month. There has been no evidence that Hernandez took any money or knew of the plan, as no contract was signed.
The Hurricanes (9-7) could use Hernandez, as they have been playing with a seven-man rotation.
