UM pursuing a new name in QB search — and N’Kosi Perry family clarifies plans

Even after landing Ohio State transfer Tate Martell, the Hurricanes aren’t done looking for quarterbacks for the 2019 class.

On Wednesday night, new UM offensive coordinator Dan Enos offered a scholarship to four-star New Orleans-based QB Lance Legendre during an in-home visit, according to multiple recruiting sites.

Legendre, 6-3, is one of the best remaining uncommitted Class of 2019 quarterbacks, and he plans to visit Miami on Feb. 1, the weekend before National Signing Day.

“The visit went great, man; they just offered me,” Legendre told Canesport of Enos’ meeting with him. “Mr. Enos visited, and we had a productive conversation. All the ins and outs of how the school is going to go. He can’t tell me too much because he just got there from Alabama, but it was a good talk.”

Legendre is down to three finalists — Tennessee, FSU and UM. He will visit the Volunteers this weekend and the Seminoles the following weekend.

Asked UM’s chances, Legendre said, “The chances are I’m still considering my options. I’m going to weigh it out.”

Legendre, a former Kansas commit, is rated by Rivals as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class.

Meanwhile, UM has stepped back on its pursuit of Mississippi-based three-star QB John Rys Plumlee, a nonbinding Georgia commitment.

He had planned to visit UM this weekend but now will go to Auburn instead, according to Canesport.

Plumlee then will visit Mississippi on Jan. 25 and also is looking at visiting Duke and FSU. Plumlee is considering options beyond Georgia because the Bulldogs reportedly want to blue shirt him, which means he won’t be allowed to play for a year.

But UM appears to now be focusing its efforts on Legendre.

If UM gets Legendre, the Canes would have five scholarship quarterbacks, though it’s undetermined if Martell will be eligible for the 2019 season. Here are the avenues Martell is pursuing to be eligible in 2019.

If Martell isn’t eligible, then N’Kosi Perry, Jarren Williams and Cade Weldon — and perhaps a freshman — would compete for the 2019 starting job.

Williams’ father told The Miami Herald on Wednesday that his son will remain at UM and isn’t deterred by the arrival of Martell, who was rated the No. 39 overall prospect in the 2017 class when he signed with Ohio State.

Meanwhile, Perry’s mother, Roberta, told Canesport that her son “is staying at Miami. He said it’s a wide open competition, that everything starts new. It’s a new coach so everything starts new. He’s very excited about it….

“N’Kosi is looking forward to what [Enos] can bring to the quarterbacks. It also was so nice of Manny Diaz to give N’Kosi a call when everything was happening after he took over. Manny did call and talk to him, and we appreciated that.”

QUICK STUFF

UM is still pushing hard for four-star Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons defensive end Khris Bogle, who committed to Alabama earlier this month. Rivals rates him the 66th-best player in the 2019 class, and there’s some measure of optimism inside UM that the Canes can flip him.

▪ One on-campus visitor this weekend will be Alabama-based cornerback Christian Williams, a nonbinding Alabama commitment who is rated the No. 14 safety and No. 141 overall Class of 2019 player by Rivals.

Williams has given indication that he’s open minded. But he will be difficult to wrest from Alabama.