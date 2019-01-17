Tyree St. Louis’ path to the NFL from the Miami Hurricanes? Maybe a position change

The last time Tyree St. Louis played something other than tackle, by coincidence, was the last time he was regularly suiting up for games in St. Petersburg and Tampa.

The offensive lineman, who just wrapped up his senior season with the Miami Hurricanes, was an underclassman at Tampa Bay Tech and, before he developed into a four-star tackle in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, he was playing wherever his team needed him.

“I haven’t played guard since I was 15,” St. Louis said Thursday in St. Petersburg.

In the six years since, St. Louis has exclusively played tackle. First at Bradenton IMG Academy, where St. Louis spent his junior and senior seasons, and then for four years in Coral Gables. As a sophomore and junior, St. Louis started games as Miami’s right tackle before he kicked over to left tackle, where he started all 13 games for the Hurricanes last season.





St. Louis took the field at Tropicana Field on Monday for the first of four practices leading up to the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday in St. Petersburg, and his East coaches already had him moving around. On Day 1, the draft hopeful lined up at right tackle, then swung inside to play some guard. On Thursday at the final practice before the senior showcase game, St. Louis was even back at the left tackle spot, which has become so familiar.

“All throughout these days I played right tackle, right guard and left guard,” St. Louis said after practice, “so just hearing them say it’s good to see that I can move around, that I can play and do well. If you can do well here, you can do well anywhere.”

St. Louis is one of two Miami players set to take part in the Shrine Game this weekend, and both have elevated their stock to varying degrees in the four practices leading into the game. Defensive back Michael Jackson Sr. used his 6-1, 205-pound frame to make a few highlight-worthy plays in practice Monday, showing off the upside which should make him a mid-round pick.

St. Louis didn’t get the same sort of consistent praise throughout the season as Jackson, though. While Jackson served as a senior leaders for a defense which allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the nation, St. Louis was the anchor of an offensive line which struggled, particularly early in the year.

Ultimately, St. Louis earned honorable mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors and an invitation to the Shrine Game, which meant an opportunity to meet with just about every team early in the lead-up to the 2019 NFL Draft in April. The recent graduate said he has met with all but four or five teams throughout the week in the Tampa Bay Area.





These teams are starting to see St. Louis as a potential mid-round pick and a prospect certainly worth at least a late-round flier. The 6-5, 315-pound lineman has always had potential as a tackle — he was the No. 28 tackle in the country coming out of IMG Academy — and now his ability to play guard also gives him a relatively high floor.

“They’ve been saying I have tackle traits, but I can also bend and get down, and play inside,” St. Louis said, “and I can play both tackles. Not many people can play four positions.”

So where will he suit up Saturday at 3 p.m. when he, Jackson and the East take on the West at the home of the Tampa Bay Rays?

“No idea,” St. Louis said. “I’ll play wherever they put me.”