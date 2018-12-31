Stephen Ross unveils new philosophy for Dolphins organization after firing Adam Gase

After watching his franchise finish with exactly six, seven or eight wins for nine of the past 10 years, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross fired coach Adam Gase on Monday and then unveiled a new way of doing business.

Unlike the past three seasons, Ross revealed he will have a football executive, not a coach, who will control all football decisions, with general manager Chris Grier promoted to that vice president/football operations position, replacing Mike Tannenbaum, who was demoted to an unspecified role and will have nothing to do with football operations.

Over the past three years, Gase controlled the 53-man roster. Ross said Grier will now have that authority, and the new coach will report to Grier, not Ross.

But Ross disclosed another significant change, too: There now will be a long-term plan to build a championship caliber team, even if it means taking a step back initially.

That means the Dolphins will be more inclined to bypass expensive older free agents and instead build around young veterans and draft picks.

“Seeing that today we are no further along than when I bought the team,” Ross said in a Monday morning news conference. “We have been operating under a philosophy that we had a good young roster that needed free agents and draft choices and would be very competitive. To keep operating under the [same] philosophy would be the definition of insanity — doing the same thing and expecting a different result.”

“We are going to build it the right way and bringing in people who will want to win … Not just signing free agents who are older and think you are going to be a contender.”

If the Dolphins continued along the same course, of trying to fill holes through older free agents, “where will we be?” Ross said. “We will be anywhere 6-10 to 10-6. That’s not good enough.”

But would he accept 3-13 seasons in the interim?

“I would hope I don’t have to go 3-13,” Ross responded. “But whatever it’s going to take to build the organization….. If it takes a year or two or three years, we will be there.”

Ross said he made the decision to fire coach Adam Gase on Sunday night and disputed an ESPN report that Gase was asked to relinquish control over the 53-man roster.

But asked why he fired Gase, Ross said: “I think Adam wants to win now. He’s going to his fourth year. He wants to win. We have a great nucleus. When we win on a sustainable basis — I can’t tell you which year — we will do what it takes to build the organization piece by piece so we have right players to build that tradition.”

Ross called firing Gase “one of the toughest decisions I’ve made. Bright guy. Worked his tail off. Unfortunately, things didn’t go the way we all hoped.”

Gase is expected to emerge as a candidate in Cleveland and potentially elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Ross — with Grier’s assistance — will begin a search for a new head coach. Ross loves Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, but he’s under contract for 2019 and the Ravens are trying to extend his deal. Even if the Ravens were willing to trade him, it would require high compensation.

Among coaches already available: former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, former Lions coach Jim Caldwell, former Dolphins interim coach Dan Campbell and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. It’s also possible Ross might pursue a college coach, considering the franchise’s new plan to rework the roster around younger players.

Though former Jets coach Rex Ryan has been assembling a staff with hopes of landing the Dolphins job, he is not a candidate for the position, according to a source.

Ross said he promoted Grier because “when you talk to people in the NFL, Chris is one of most respected personnel people involved. He’s earned the respect of everyone in organization. He was the best person I could find for this job.

“Chris will have total responsibility leading the organization. He will make all football decisions and report to me. We have a great young roster with some key plays – we are going to build it the right way and bringing in people who will want to win.”

Though Grier will have control over the roster, he said he wants to have unanimity with his coach.

Regarding the coaching search, Grier said: “You have to investigate every avenue, finding the right guy who believes in the same things I do in building a team. We talk about having control and I am over it, yeah. But it’s not going to work if not share a vision.”

Grier said the “next head coach will evaluate the roster.”

Ross said in his 10 years as owner, “we succeeded in everything since I first bought it except winning on the football field. You have seen what we’ve done as organization – [president] Tom Garfinkel and what we’ve done with the stadium [with hundreds of millions of dollars spent on major upgrades] and creating a better environment with the fans.

“What I am not proud of is what we’ve done on the field. That’s what we owe to the fans. I take total responsibility myself. We have



to take a different approach because what I want is sustained winning seasons and having an organization that is used to winning because that’s what fans want and fans deserve.”