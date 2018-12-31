Miami Dolphins overhauling from the top: Grier promoted, Tannenbaum reassigned

Adam Gase’s firing wasn’t the only news from the Miami Dolphins on Monday morning.

The Dolphins promoted general manager Chris Grier to vice president of football operations, while the person formerly in that job - Mike Tannenbaum - was demoted to another unspecified position.

Unlike the Dolphins’ previous hierarchy, the new head coach will report to Grier, not to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

“I am excited about having Chris lead our football operations going forward,” Ross said in a statement. “I want to build a championship organization and I’ve fallen short of that so far. I know I need to take a different approach and I’ve learned that we need a more streamlined structure for accountability and a longer term view on our decision-making. Chris is highly respected throughout football and is an unselfish, team-first leader who knows the game. We need to add to our core of young players and build something special over the long-term and I believe in Chris.”